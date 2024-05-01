Vintage Stores in Greensboro to look at

The impact of the climate and our environment has become a significant issue for Gen Z. In a 2023 Deloitte survey on Gen Z and millennials, the study suggested that about 69% of Gen Z are actively trying to minimize their impact on the environment. One serious factor of environmental issues that has sparked some conversation is the impact of fast fashion.

Big companies like Shein, Pretty Little Thing, Temu, and more have been some of the frequently used sources of clothes for Gen Z and millennials. However, many have also found ways to fight against the consumption of fast fashion; one of those is the rise of thrifting and shopping second-hand.

Thrifting has taken over the shopping zeitgeist of the younger generations. Nowadays, nearly everyone thrifts and looks to second-hand shopping as their first choice of buying clothes. According to a 2023 study by thredUP, about 83% of Gen Z have shopped or are open to shopping for secondhand apparel.

In Greensboro, there are many places where people can thrift and shop second-hand. From popular places like Goodwill and its infamous bins to the eclectic and unique shops that hold a treasure trove of special vintage finds, Greensboro has its gems of shops ready to be discovered.

Vintage: the year’s must-have fashion trend

Standout Vintage

Located in downtown Greensboro at 536 S. Elm St., Standout Vintage is a vintage shop that offers a variety of items. From quality t-shirts to stylish motor jackets and more, this shop is the perfect place for students to find cool graphic tees, fun vintage sweaters, soccer jerseys, and much more.

With many streetwear-themed items, students hoping to find unique pieces in bulk will have a good chance of hitting Standout Vintage for those items.

Revision Vintage

Also located in downtown Greensboro, Revision Vintage is a shop full of eclectic and fun finds that range from clothing to home goods. Found at 313 E. Market St., the shop is home to unique pieces of clothing from the 1930s-1990s, according to their listing on the downtown Greensboro page.

Revision Vintage also houses a variety of quirky household items and accessories. Boasting a catalog of distinctive pieces, sharing that “No two pieces in the shop are identical…”

Design Archives Vintage & Handmade Emporium

With two locations in the state, one in Winston-Salem and the other in Greensboro, this unique vintage shop is a hot spot for a diverse selection of items. As a marketplace for independent vendors, the shop’s catalog boasts a range of pieces, from antique furniture to high-quality vintage finds.

Design Archives is home to many different pieces from eras like the 60s, 70s, 80s and more. The interior design invites regulars and interested customers to step into a different world and explore pieces that can tell many stories. The Greensboro location is downtown at 342/344 S. Elm St.

Freedom House Thrift

Located on Battleground Ave., this hidden gem recently hit the one-year mark since having its ribbon cutting in April of last year. Freedom House Thrift has a range of selections, from clothing to antique home goods.

Based on a great cause, every purchase directly supports its program. According to WFMY 2 News, Freedom House Thrift “raises funds for long-term addiction recovery treatment for mothers with young children.”

Greensboro has a variety of vintage and thrifting shops in the area. These are just a few places to start when looking to spice up your wardrobe and home or to support and appreciate the good causes and effects shopping secondhand can have on the community and environment.