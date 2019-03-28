Sip n Paint with Metro Aggies

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Learning how to paint in a low-pressure group setting, bring home a painting you’re proud of, and of course, refreshments!

Metro Aggies will be hosting their very first Sip ‘n’ Paint on Thursday March, 28 from 6-8 p.m. This event will be held in the Dudley Multi-Purpose Room and will feature refreshments.

For those unfamiliar will Sip ‘n’ Paint classes, they all have a similar structure: an artist offers step-by-step instructions on how to paint a predetermined image. Then while they paint, customers enjoy a refreshments. When they finish, they get to keep their creations.

This event will give participants a chance to relax and be creative, a break from homework and studying, and it is great for community building and stress relief.

To participate, register at https://t.co/woiux4YSGq.