Five must-see movies this summer

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is believed to be the last X-Men film we will get with the cast we’ve been familiar with because of the Fox and Disney merger that took place this year.

Disney officially owns Fox and all the X-Men characters, according to NPR.

With that being said, it should be expected that the last X-Men film FOX makes will go out with a bang.

The movie is about Jean Grey — played by Sophie Turner — consuming a cosmic power that puts her ahead of almost all her X-Men peers.

This cosmic force that has possessed Jean Grey is a danger, and it’s up to the X-Men to stop it.

Will they be enough for this new threat? Go see the movie and find out.

Aladdin

Disney has been bullying the box offices as of late. With big name movie franchises under the company, it’s become hard to compete with the empire.

Disney has shown they are not against going back to their roots. Disney has been making live-action remakes of some of our childhood favorites like “Cinderella” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

So far, these remakes have been great.

Now, they have added “Aladdin” into the mix. “Aladdin” is well-known for a lot but one thing is the iconic Genie played by the late Robin Williams.

The Genie role is taken up again, though, as a big name actor has entered the fold.

Will Smith —who is probably one of the biggest household names ever — is playing the Genie and it has many people excited to see what he when bring to the role.

Secret Life of Pets 2

Three years after the release of the first movie, it’s a great time for a sequel. In The Secret Life of Pets 2, we will revisit all our favorite pets from the first movie on a new adventure.

With the original voice of the main character, Louis C.K., being replaced by Patton Oswalt, and the addition of some big name voices as well, the movie may have an entirely new dynamic.

CinemaBlend says Patton Oswalt is the perfect replacement for Louis C.K., so the movie is still in good hands. Will this movie be as good as the first one or even better?

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel continues to produce quality content with the next Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Many fans were longing for the return of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man after he “didn’t feel so good” at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The film is also the next film we will be getting after the three-hour box office hit that was “Avengers: Endgame.”

The movie will feature Peter Parker and friends on a field trip where Parker is ready to go on vacation and have a break from the constant crime-fighting he does in New York.

But that vacation is cut short when he is needed by Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Now Spider-Man must evolve from the friendly neighborhood hero he is used to being and become the hero the entire world needs him to be.

Toy Story 4

Toy Story has been a part of several of our childhoods. With the original cast returning for the final installment to voice Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang, the movie can touch the hearts of all ages.

In this movie, Woody and his friends meet a spork that was turned into a toy. The issue with the spork is he doesn’t want to be a toy and he runs away.

Wanting to help the spork come to terms with his new life as a toy, Woody goes after him. Woody and the spork become lost and try to get back home, while Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the Toy Story gang try to find them.

In this last adventure, we’ll see old faces, new faces, and new places.

According to Tom Hanks, he “just cried” while recording a specific line in the movie.

An emotional ending should be expected for this movie, so go to the theaters prepared to cry.

This is the ending to a story that hasn’t gone wrong yet and has touched many lives, so be sure to watch it.