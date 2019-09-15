Ralph Lauren presents 14th annual Greensboro Pride Festival

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The annual Pride Festival will be returning to Greensboro for its 14th year of celebration.

On Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro will be flooded with those who represent, support and celebrate the LGBTQIA community.

An estimated 15,000 guests expected to attend. This year, the festival will include a stage with musical performances, entertainment an array of food, and merchandise vendors.

Performers include Greensboro’s own Hip Hop artist Ed E. Ruger.

Ruger is best known for his songs on popular TV shows, “The Boondocks” and “Breaking Bad.”

Drag performers Dana St. James and Ebony Addams are among others set to headline the festival.

“The Greensboro Pride Festival includes something for everyone,” said Brian Coleman, Greensboro Pride Executive Vice President to yesweekly.com. “We strive to showcase the top talent the Triad and North Carolina have to offer.”

This year, the Greensboro Pride Festival is expanding its KidZone to provide fun for kids of all ages.

The KidZone will include crafts and games with the Greensboro Children’s Museum, a bouncy obstacle course, drag queen storytime and a dance zone.

A fire truck will be on hand from 1–3 p.m. and the Greensboro ECO Bus will bring plants and live animals for families to explore, according to greensboropride.org

“We are excited to expand our family-friendly offerings and continue to offer a variety of entertainment to Greensboro and the Triad,” said Alternative Resources of the Triad co-chair, Paul Marshall, in a press release from greensboropride.org. “We appreciate the community’s support, which allows us to expand year after year.”

For more information, visit https://greensboropride.org/