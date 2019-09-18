Next generation of talent displayed at 2019 US Open

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2019 US Open Tennis Championship is over, and there were many history-making moments. 19-year old Canadian, Bianca Andreescu, won her first Grand Slam with a win over Serena Williams. Andreescu win was the first US Open win for Canada. Tennis star Rafal Nadal won his 19th Grand Slam.

Throughout the two-week event, there was an enormous spotlight on the third-round match between the former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka and No. 106 Coco Gauff.

Fans were ecstatic to see the two young stars face off in the third round. Despite all of the hype, Osaka dominated Gauff winning in two straight sets, 6-3, 6-0; however, Osaka went on to lose in the fourth round to World No.10 Belinda Bencic.

Immediately following the third round match Osaka was interviewed, but rather than answering questions alone, she asked her opponent, Gauff if she would be willing to answer a few questions on live television with her.

Gauff said with a small smile. “After the match, I think she just proved that she’s a true athlete. For me, the definition of an athlete is someone who on the court treats you like your worst enemy, but off the court can be your best friend. I think that’s what she did tonight,” per the New York Times.

“The fact that both of us made it and we’re both still working as hard as we can, I think it’s amazing,” Osaka said.

Osaka and Gauff credit their love of tennis to the foundation started by the Williams sisters.

For the past two decades, Venus and Serena Williams, two sisters from Compton, were once the dynamic duo of women’s tennis. At a young age they dominated on the tennis court, but they still dealt with many adversities. TheGlowUp mentioned The Williams’ sisters dealt with a lot of issues because the sport was very unwelcoming of them, and this led them to be more sportsmanlike than their opponents because whatever faults the Williams’ sisters committed were always magnified by the media.

The Undefeated mentioned how the Williams’ sisters paved a way for future black tennis players and how Osaka and Gauff, two up and coming black tennis players, are already pushing forth what the Williams’ sisters have instituted with stellar sportsmanship is pushing forth a new generation of black tennis players.

Now it is expected the same out of Gauff and Osaka to lead the way. This is a great example of a black girl magic turning into black girl solidarity.