Will Antonio Brown buy into the ‘Patriot Way’?

Seven-time Pro Bowl NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown announced he was signing with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on the eve of the first week of the season.

That announcement came just hours after his release from the Oakland Raiders.

History repeats itself; as this is not the first time a disgruntled star receiver left the “Black Hole” for Foxborough (Randy Moss in 2007 fro those who do not know).

Brown’s time with Oakland was short lived. The Pittsburgh Steelers grew tired of his antics and decided it was best to send him packing earlier in the offseason. However, it was more of the same in Oakland and his release became inevitable after a tumultuous summer lead to the Raiders voiding the guarantees in his contract.

“We tried every way possible to make this work,” said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Saturday. “I wish Antonio nothing but the best.”

How did we get here?

Brown’s release comes days after a reported altercation with the team’s general manager Mike Mayock.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, Brown saw Mayock watching the Sept 4, practice and initiated an argument with the general manager. Brown was unhappy with Mayock after he fined him over $50,000 for missing a workout prior to a Raiders preseason game versus the Green Bay Packers.

During that argument, Brown reportedly called Mayock a “cracker”, according to Anderson. The following day, reports began to emerge that the Raiders and Mayock were planning on suspending Brown for the team’s Monday night game against the Denver Broncos.

Brown was excused from practice that day and returned to practice Friday morning to issue an apology to his coaches, teammates and the front office.

Later that day, Brown posted a clip to his YouTube channel and Instagram account, which filmed a conversation Brown had with Coach Gruden.

In the clip, you can hear Gruden ask Brown “Do you want to be a Raider or not?” Brown replies, “I’ve wanted to be a Raider from day one.”

That same night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders fined Brown more than $200,000 and voided $29.125 million of his guarantees.

The following morning, Brown posted a screenshot of a quote to his Instagram that said “You are going to piss a lot of people off when you start doing what’s best for you.” To top it off, Brown said in the caption “I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong. Release me @raiders.”

Not even an hour later, Brown got his wish.

After an off-season filled with uncertainty and controversy, the Raiders released Antonio Brown.

Shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Sept 7, hours following his release from the Raiders organization, Brown announced on Twitter and Instagram that he was signing with the New England Patriots.

The Raiders have since went 1-1 with a win over the Denver Broncos and a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs respectively.

Although the Raiders lost a supreme talent, football is a team game where team chemistry is vital to success. Brown exhausted the clubhouse in Oakland, as he did in Pittsburgh, and Derek Carr is “just glad it’s over.”

For the team that just signed Brown, the Pats, they had to sit Brown for their Week 1 matchup versus his former team the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pats trounced the Steelers by 30 and then added Brown to the lineup in a Week 2 blowout victory against Miami.

Brown became the seventy second player to receive a touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

Barring a suspension with the recent sexual assault allegations being placed on Brown, this Pats team can do what the 2007 Patriots could not do and that is go 19-0.

If Brown can buy into the ‘Patriot Way’, Brady’s last few seasons can end with another ring or two.