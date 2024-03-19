N.C. A&T Prepare for crosstown Rival UNCG on the Diamond

The cross-town Greensboro rivals meet again, this time on the diamond—the N.C. A&T Aggies will host the UNC Greensboro Spartans in the battle of Greensboro.

Both ball clubs are playing good baseball up to this part of the season and have winning records with some major wins.

The Aggies are off to a better start based on record among the two teams, sitting at 14-5 and are 9-2 when playing home at War Memorial.

The Aggies are coming off a series sweep against George Mason University. Senior outfielder Michael Logan was a key part of their series sweep.

Logan batted .625 over the week and collected nine hits against George Mason. One of those hits was a walk-off three-run home run in game two. That game-winning home run propelled the Aggies to a 5-4 win.

His superb play earned him Co-CAA Player of the Week. “It’s a blessing, I put good at-bats together and able to stay hot,” Logan said. “ Stay hot for conference with conference getting ready to start up.”

Logan also batted in six RBIs, plated eight runs, and had four extra-base hits, two of which came in his 4-for-5 day in the final game of the series.

“It’ll be a good matchup; we always play each other tough. We split almost every series every year,” said A&T head coach Ben Hall. “Love to get both wins this year, and it opens at our park. This is a big part of our story playing UNCG here at home.”

The Spartans had some big top-15 wins this season. Earlier in the season, the Spartans beat the at-the-time No. 1 team in the nation, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 4-3. The Spartans recently got another upset win against the No. 13 team, North Carolina State, 18-3.

The Spartans are coming off a series win against the University of South Florida this past weekend, winning two out of three games.

The first pitch is at 6 p.m. come out and support your Aggies.