Arie Ford gains exposure from photography

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

N.C. A&T is home to countless students with numerous talents and Arie Ford is one of them.

Born and raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ford is a sophomore public relations student and a photographer who highlights the beauty in people.

Starting as only a side hustle back in March 2019, Ford’s business gained notoriety over a few short months.

With hundreds of followers on her photography Instagram page, her goal is to become one of N.C. A&T’s “go-to” campus photographers.

“When someone needs pictures, I want people to refer them to me,” Ford said when discussing her brand. “I want them to say, ‘let me show you my friend Arie’s work.’”

Her love for photography started at a young age. She was inspired by the family photographer that she met as a young girl.

“I remember when I was younger, my family and I would go take family photos. I would watch the photographer take our pictures and think, ‘I want to do this when I’m older,’” she said.

As her interest developed, Ford’s family continued to be supportive. They helped repair her equipment and consistently posted her work.

Ford made the decision to turn photography into a business when she transitioned into college.

Another one of her inspirations, Caleyah Gaither — a sophomore public relations student and local photographer — told her, “just buy a camera and start shooting.”

“Coming to A&T last year, I noticed everyone had a craft and a side business. I always wanted to become a photographer but pushed it to the back burner,” Ford said.

During spring break of her freshman year, Ford offered to do a photo shoot in a local park in Charlotte with two of her closest friends.

Those were the first photos she ever took professionally.

After this photo shoot, Ford created her photography page.

While at her friend’s art show at Kress Terrace in downtown Greensboro, she took pictures of all her friends. She then posted those pictures on her Instagram page and gained 100 followers in one week.

“Arie is very patient and precise when it comes to her photography. She is always willing to learn, and it shows in her work,” said Aria Robinson, a sophomore marketing student.

Ford’s rapid exposure and growth reflect the quality of her work. Her work is self-described as “people-focused” and “laid-back.” Some of her specialties include portraits, family portraits and professional headshots.

Without any flashy editing and filters, Ford’s work captures both her subject and her vision as a photographer.

“I love her pictures,” said Kroix Hansen, a sophomore public relations student.

Ford plans to work at a public relations firm post-graduation but hopes to continue to keep photography as a hobby. She would like to have a studio in her home and make photography a hobby that she can enjoy.

For more information about Arie Ford’s photography, visit arisquared.setmore.com.