Rudolph, Bridgewater and Allen take the reigns

Bridgewater in a game against the Bears as a member of the Vikings.

Sunday, Sept 15, Ben Roethlisberger went out versus the Seattle Seahawks due to a torn UCL in his right elbow. He was placed on injured reserve and will require season-ending surgery, according to espn.com.

Mason Rudolph will be the imcumbent starter in Rothlisberger’s place. Rudolph was the 76th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State.

In the preseason, Rudolph completed 28 of 43 passes for 368 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception. In relief of Roethlisberger against Seattle, he completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin is not worried about Rudolph’s game against the 49ers.

“From a mental preparation standpoint, one reason we have a great deal of comfort and he had a great deal of comfort, he’s approached each day as if he’s a starter and has brought that level of urgency to his preparation,” Tomlin said of Rudolph per the Mercury News.

Drew Brees, who is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards, has only missed one start in 15 years, which was a Week 3 game in 2015 due to a shoulder injury.

The Super Bowl XLIV MVP is expected to miss at least five more weeks, unfortunately this injury happened right before the Saints most grueling part of their schedule.

Three of the four opponents for the Saints ( Cowboys, Jaguars and Bears) finished in the top eight in defense a season ago.

Brees’ replacement in the meantime is Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater has 29 career starts, but has not been a full-time starter since 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings.

In a victory versus the Seattle Seahawks Bridgewater completed 19 of 27 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints are currently 2-1, and are in first place in the NFC South.

When asked about the injury, Brees replied “It’s very difficult to not be playing,” per the daily advertiser.

With this injury, Brees’ streak of 15 consecutive seasons with at least 15 games played will be snapped, only Brett Favre had a longer streak.

For the Carolina Panthers Kyle Allen got the start in Sunday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals. Three-time pro bowler Cam Newton is out indefintely due to a lingering foot issue.

The Panthers needed the victory as they started 0-2 which included a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen completed 19 of 27 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

Not to say that these quarterbacks will become the new stars of their current teams, but the solid quarterback play of these three individuals may just be able to keep these teams playoff hopes alive.