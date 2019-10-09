ABC showcases new Black-ish spinoff: ‘Mixed-ish’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With ABC’s “Black-ish” already getting a sixth season along with creating the spin-off “Grown-ish” which is getting a third season, it was looking like there was nothing else new to come.

However, fans of the Johnsons were in for a surprise at the end of September when the new spinoff, “Mixed-ish” debuted.

“Black-ish” is centered around Dre and Rainbow Johnson (Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross), their four children and Dre Johnson’s parents.

The seasons of episodes take viewers on a rollercoaster filled with heartwarming laughs, trials of being solid parents and keeping their children rooted in their vibrant culture.

Ross stole the hearts of American television lovers in 2014 when she made her sitcom comeback by being a part of the cast as the mother of an upper-class African-American family in “Black-ish.” This time in “Mixed-ish,” Ross now allows Rainbow’s younger-self to receive love.

“The new spinoff shows Rainbow Johnson recounting her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the 80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves,” according to ABC Live TV.

The debut sent some recent Aggie alumni and other fans down memory lane to reflect on their experience growing up as mixed-race individual.

They also remember the lack of representation shows like “Mixed-ish” and “Black-ish” present to viewers.

“Growing up mixed was different but since I still looked black, I can say it was not as bad as some of my other friends,” said said Gabriel Jenkins, second Lieutenant and 2019 graduate from the College of Engineering. “The constant questions about me being Chinese or not was annoying but now is just something I have learned to deal with,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins also admits to embracing the rejection that accompanied his differences in race in order to maintain a mature approach.

“Mixed-ish” also specifically highlights how people grew up in the 1980s.

In America, the 1980s changed society in a lot of ways which was explained by Rich Kleinfeldt and Ray Freeman on Manythings.org.

“I was not really a fan of rap but Patti Lebelle was my favorite. The Jacksons’ comeback and tour was a major deal to me as well seeing HBCUs being displayed in weekly television show,” said Angela McDaniel, diversity and inclusion director at the Department of Labor.

“Mixed-ish” comes on every Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ABC.