N.C. A&T greatest sports moments

Many view N.C. A&T as the No. 1 HBCU in the nation — the school known to produce the top engineering students and the home of the Greatest Homecoming On Earth (GHOE).

Here are N.C. A&T’s greatest sports accolades in the institution’s history.

The Aggies football team has won three of the last four Celebration Bowl titles.

The first one coming in 2015, where the Aggies defeated Alcorn State 41-34. Current Chicago Bears running back, Tarik Cohen, would go on to rush for 295 yards and was named MVP of the game.

In 2017, the Aggies went 12-0 and captured title No. 2 by defeating Grambling State 21-14. The following season, N.C. A&T repeated as national champions, defeating Alcorn State once again 24-22 behind Quarterback Lamar Raynard’s 292 passing yards and two touchdowns.

In men and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, N.C. A&T has won nine Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) conference championships (1994, 1995, 1996, 2017 and 2018) and they are currently the reigning and defending champions.

Track and field star Kayla White helped the women’s team win their third MEAC indoor title in a row by winning the 60m and 200 at conference indoor championships in 2018.

White became the first Aggie to win an NCAA National Championship. She won the 200m at the 2019 NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships in 22.62 seconds, which is the fastest time in the world this year.

The men’s basketball team is five-time CIAA Champions and 15-time MEAC Champions. They have appeared in the NCAA tournament 10 times and the NIT tournament twice.

In 2013, the Aggies got their first NCAA D1 postseason victory against Liberty (73-72) in the First Four round .

The Aggie’s home basketball court is named after Don Corbett who coached the Aggies from 1979 to 1993.

He is most known for leading the Aggies to seven straight MEAC men’s basketball tournament. Corbett is also known for his 37 home-winning streaks that lasted from Jan. 18, 1986 to Nov. 30, 1988. During his tenure, the Aggies never finished below .500.

The women’s Basketball team has won their conference a total of three times (1994, 2009 and 2016). They have three NCAA tournament appearances and five WNIT appearances.

In the 2018 season, the Lady Aggies finished 16-0 in the MEAC becoming the first MEAC team to finish the regular season undefeated since Hampton in 2014.

N.C. A&T’s bowling team is widely considered one of the best in the nation. They have won the MEAC title four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2018) including last year.

They also reached the NCAA tournament twice in the last five seasons and 2015 won the International Team Championship (ITC) national title, sponsored by the United States Bowling Congress.