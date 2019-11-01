Bag, Secured!
November 1, 2019
Searching for jobs is no easy task. While balancing the responsibility of being a full-time student, Aggies continue to go the extra mile to seek new experiences and secure their futures.
“Bag, secured!” highlights Aggies who have earned an internship or full-time offer — the epitome of “Aggies Do!”
Nia Draine, Graduating Senior
Journalism and Mass Communications
Amazon
Human Resources Assistant
“I was excited to intern with Amazon, and I am even more excited to have accepted a full-time offer with them, “she said
McKayla Jackson, Senior
Accounting
Ernst & Young
Advisory Consulting Intern
“This will be my third time interning with Ernest & Young. I love the culture of the company and can’t wait to gain more amazing experiences,” she said.
Sky S. Patterson-Baker, Freshman
Finance
Vitreous Tech
Advertising and Sales Intern
“I’m very excited to receive this opportunity as a freshman. I feel as if it’ll be a great way to prepare me for my future career. I honestly can’t wait to see what summer 2020 has in store for me,” she said.
