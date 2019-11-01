Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Searching for jobs is no easy task. While balancing the responsibility of being a full-time student, Aggies continue to go the extra mile to seek new experiences and secure their futures.

“Bag, secured!” highlights Aggies who have earned an internship or full-time offer — the epitome of “Aggies Do!”

Nia Draine, Graduating Senior

Journalism and Mass Communications

Amazon

Human Resources Assistant

“I was excited to intern with Amazon, and I am even more excited to have accepted a full-time offer with them, “she said

McKayla Jackson, Senior

Accounting

Ernst & Young

Advisory Consulting Intern

“This will be my third time interning with Ernest & Young. I love the culture of the company and can’t wait to gain more amazing experiences,” she said.

Sky S. Patterson-Baker, Freshman

Finance

Vitreous Tech

Advertising and Sales Intern

“I’m very excited to receive this opportunity as a freshman. I feel as if it’ll be a great way to prepare me for my future career. I honestly can’t wait to see what summer 2020 has in store for me,” she said.