Basketball season begins in Aggieland

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

N.C. A&T’s long-awaited 2019 basketball season is finally upon us.

Last season, the Men’s basketball team was 13-3 in the conference. In the MEAC semi-finals the Aggies lost in a heartbreaker to the N.C. Central Eagles 65-63.

The confidence and drive of the players seem to be at an all-time high right now which is seen as very promising. Most of this confidence stems from the combination of team veterans as well as new Aggie additions.

One of the most promising veterans is Kameron Langley. Langley is a junior student here at N.C. A&T and is one of the most consistent point guards in the MEAC. Langley averages seven points per game to go along with two assists. The team has consistently depended on Langley to be a playmaker and he has risen to the occasion.

The team has added two new guards through the transfer portal transfers in Kwe Parker and Tyler Maye. Parker is a 6 foot junior guard from Fayetteville, North Carolina. Parker transferred from the University of Tennessee to N.C. A&T this year and will look to add a dynamic playmaker to the lineup.

Maye started his collegiate career at Virginia Commonwealth University and Southeastern Community College. Maye averaged 11.4 points per game and 45 percent from downtown during his one season at Southeastern Community College per the Greensboro News and Record.

The new additions will force the team to take a harder look at what it truly means to have chemistry on the court if they want to have lasting success.

Aggie fans are looking forward to conference play to see N.C. A&T not only get their revenge against N.C. Central, but to see the Aggies win the MEAC to try and earn their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.

The Aggies (1-2) will head to Logan, Utah to play No.17 Utah State (2-0) on Friday Nov.15.

After winning 20 games and 19 games respectively the last two seasons the Aggies are poised for a breakthrough season hopefully in rout to a MEAC championship.