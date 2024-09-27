N.C.A&T football gears up for historic rematch

After a tough loss to their rivals at the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Durham, the N.C. A&T Aggies are now heading into week four of their season, determined to bounce back.

The Aggies will be facing off against a similar opponent, the S.C. State University Bulldogs, in Orangeburg, SC. A&T currently sits at 1-3 in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) while the Bulldogs have a 1-2 record in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

This highly anticipated “Battle of the Carolinas” has everyone amped for who will come out on top. The last time the teams faced off, the Aggies secured a 41-27 victory in Truist Stadium in 2022.

As both teams gear up for this rematch, the history of competition adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation. Since the early 2000s, the rivalry between A&T and S.C. State has become one of the most intense and anticipated matchups in HBCU football.

In the last twelve matchups, A&T has a seven game win streak and an 8-4 record against the Bulldogs. Half of those wins were in Truist stadium, on home turf, where Aggie Pride is on full display.

For A&T, this game is not just about continuing their winning tradition but also about bouncing back and re-establishing dominance after a tough stretch. After some tough matchups, the Aggies are focusing on refining their strategy and execution to ensure they find success on the field once again.

“Although we lost, Aggies always do. We still got that Aggie pride and that will never change. Win or Lose.” said Natalie Brown, class of 1994. “There’s a renewed sense of hope and excitement in the air as everyone rallies together, eager to support the team in their quest for victory.”

The Aggies will head into this game without starting quarterback Kevin White, who sustained an abdominal injury late in the first quarter of last week’s matchup against N.C. Central University. He was escorted off the field and replaced by transfer quarterback Justin Fomby.

Later in the game, third-string quarterback Braxton Thomas took the field, but his time was cut short after taking a hit during a broken play. Fortunately, Fomby was to return and finish the game. While the team hopes for a speedy recovery for their quarterbacks, head coach Vincent Brown remains focused on the upcoming game.

With limited quarterback flexibility, Brown must rely on Justin Fomby and adjust the game plan to maximize the strengths of the current roster.

“We will construct the play around those kids that we have,” Brown said.

Brown acknowledged his team’s challenges during last Saturday’s game but emphasized that the team isn’t letting those setbacks define their season.

“Yes, things went wrong on Saturday, but there’s still hope. We’ve got a lot of football ahead of us,” said Brown. “It’s our job to put the players in a position to succeed.”

The success of this week depends on the united efforts of both the staff and the players. The recent matchups set the stage for another thrilling showdown. The game will be held at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, SC, at 6 p.m. Tune in on ESPN+ to watch it live.