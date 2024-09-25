Freshman volleyball phenom shocks CAA with season start

The N.C. A&T volleyball team has had a promising start for the 2024 season, and one player is standing out on the stat sheets while being recognized by the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

Freshman outside hitter Tyne Ross has quickly made a name for herself on the court. With 153 recorded kills so far, she is responsible for almost 35 percent of A&T’s total kills this season. Ross’ efficiency on the offensive end earned her the title CAA Rookie of the Week for three of the first five weeks of the season and an invite to the 2024 Pirate Invitational.

“My general mindset going into my debut season was to start off strong. I wanted to come in and be a positive contributor for the team both on and off the court,” Ross said. “I felt I needed to make an impact immediately and I was willing to work hard during the preseason to prepare for my first season.”

While some fans may be shocked by Ross’ outstanding performances so far, the numbers and accolades are nothing new to her. Ross was a dual-sport athlete who played volleyball and tennis throughout high school in Cameron, N.C.

In her senior volleyball season, Ross recorded 360 kills with a .396 hitting percentage and 46 total blocks. This earned her several player of the match awards and the 2024 Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the year award. She also won SAC Player of the Year for tennis the same year.

“There is always a high level of volleyball being played regardless of the opponents caliber,” Ross told the Register. “Just the speed and maturity at this level has been something I’ve had to get used to.”

While such an impressive player history is worthy of recognition, it’s important to remember the impact team culture can have on a newcomer. For Ross, her teammates have helped her transition into the collegiate volleyball world and life at A&T.

“My upperclassmen teammates have been very encouraging, and they set a good example on and off the court as leaders to create a good playing environment,” she said. “Having such a supportive environment has made my experience great so far in the season.

Ross is handling significant changes simultaneously as she manages athletics as well as life on campus.

“The biggest adjustment has been the number of people and how many opportunities there are on a college campus,” Ross said.

The team’s season is off to a solid start as the Lady Aggies have accomplished many goals including maintaining a positive mental approach in the face of adversity.

“We should never get discouraged regardless of what situation we’re in,” Ross said. “We all have things that we can improve on and I believe we need to keep that mentality. Regardless of who we’re playing.”