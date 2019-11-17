N.C. A&T gets past Bethune-Cookman and into the MEAC championship

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

N.C.A&T defeated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 47-17 in Greensboro to keep their MEAC title hopes alive.

The conference battle had a Celebration Bowl appearance on the line as both teams entered the game with a record of 6-3 with a chance to take first place in the MEAC.

The Aggies jumped out to a 14-0 in a first-quarter lead, including two touchdowns from running back Jah-Maine Martin.

Towards the end of the first half, the Wildcats prevented an extra point from the score becoming 21-0. The Aggies lead would eventually get cut to 10 at halftime up 20-10.

In the third quarter, Aggies quarterback Kylil Carter would leave the game and be replaced by Jalen Fowler. After a defensive slugfest between the two teams in the third quarter, the Aggies would take the lead up 26-10.

During the fourth quarter, Martin punched in another score to have the school’s single-season record for rushing touchdowns. Fowler would also throw two touchdowns.

The Aggies pulled away from the Wildcats for the rest of the game as they scored three touchdowns in the final quarter.

With the win, the Aggies are now in first place in the MEAC for contention in the Celebration Bowl, excluding Florida A&M due to NCAA postseason sanctions.

The next game for the Aggies is against rival North Carolina Central. To secure a spot in the Celebration Bowl, N.C. A&T must defeat the Eagles next Saturday.

With an Aggies win, they will make their fourth Celebration Bowl appearance in five years.