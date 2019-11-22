Bag, Secured!
November 22, 2019
Searching for jobs is no easy task. While balancing the responsibility of being a full-time student, Aggies continue to go the extra mile to seek new experiences and secure their futures.
“Bag, secured!” highlights Aggies who have earned an internship or full-time offer — the epitome of “Aggies Do!”
ZaKira Rogers, Sophomore
Finance
Eaton
Finance & Accounting Intern
“To be selected after a tough interview process to work for a company that powers technology planes and hospitals is an honor,” she said.
Brandon Flowers, Sophomore
Marketing
John Deere
Marketing Intern
“Working with John Deere is an opportunity to execute my responsibilities in an innovative and challenging corporate environment,” she said.
Kiara Cuthbertson, Sophomore
Information Technology
Boeing
IT Intern
“They are one of the largest aerospace companies in the world, and I know working with them will bring me so many opportunities and I will learn a number of skills,” she said.
