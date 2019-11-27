Kaepernick pushes for NFL return; still waiting for a team to respond

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Colin Kaepernick made his way on the NFL’s radar once again when a scheduled individual workout was held for Kaepernick on Nov 16.

Kaepernick, a free agent quarterback, completed a workout accompanied by representatives from 8 NFL teams on that Saturday. In just 40 minutes, Kaepernick proved he still had incredible arm strength.

”His arm talent is elite,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter quoted an NFL executive.

Kaepernick completed 53 out of 60 passes during the work out.

The workout was scheduled to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Georgia. Kaepernick’s team had concerns regarding a waiver the league wanted Kaepernick to sign, as well as the receivers Kaepernick was to use during the workout and the rights to who could videotape the workout, Kaepernick’s camp or the NFL.

In a three-page contract the NFL listed out a set of rules and regulations expected for Kaepernick to take precaution of. The contract included that Kaepernick’s team will not be allowed to film the workout. The league also denied several requests made by Kaepernick and his team. Kaepernick’s team announced 30 minutes prior to the start of the workout will be holding their own workout at Charles Dre High School in Riverdale, Georgia.

This created inconveniences amongst the NFL and the scouts and representatives from the 25 teams. The school is located about 51-52 miles from the Falcons training facilities. Only 8 (Eagles, Jets, Titans, Chiefs, Redskins, Lions and Redskins) of the confirmed 11 team scouts attended the new location to watch Kaepernick display his abilities.

”We are disappointed that Colin did not show up for his workout. He informed us of his decision at 2.30 pm today along with the rest of the public,” the NFL wrote in a statement.

Kaepernick concluded the workout by greeting several fans, protesters, then later addressing the media. He let it be known a few reasons why he decided to hold out on the NFL’s policy for the workout. The NFL did not want Kaepernick to address the media in which he requested to do so.

“We are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, and Roger Goodell…To stop running from the truth” Kaepernick said.

It is no secret that Kaepernick has been blackballed from the NFL. The now 32- year old quarterback has not been on a roster since the 2016 NFL season. Kaepernick has not played a game since January 2017.

“I’ve been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years,” he said following the workout.

Kaepernick’s sand against injustice infamoulsy started on September 1st, 2016, when Kaepernick sat during the national anthem. This movement was later perceived to be disrespectful to the American flag and to the U.S. military. Many noticed his striking change of appearance from his lowcut fade to his now long afro textured hair. Kaepernick let it be known the struggles of the black community.

Since the workout, Kaepernick has received mixed reviews based on the actions he took during the day of said workout.

“You don’t want to work, you just want to make noise,” ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said. Basically saying that Kaepernick took the opportunity as a way to be in the spotlight again by changing the time and location of the workout and by what he said post-workout. Kaepernick could have potentially missed his last chance at becoming a quarterback for an NFL team again.

Although Kaepernick may have missed three crucial years of his career, he has proven himself to be apart of an NFL conversation again. He is in his thirties and although he has not lost his arm strength again Kaepernick has put himself into a situation where the talk around him has nothing to do with his play on the gridiron.

As Week 13 approaches, Kaepernick has yet to be contacted by an NFL team.