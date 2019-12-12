The Weeknd returns with two new singles

After being on a two-year hiatus The Weeknd surprised fans with a single release on Nov. 27 and 29.

The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, deactivated his Instagram account, leading to his single release.

Once his account was reactivated, he only had one post of a Billboard with “XO,” a skull, and the words “Where Dreams Come True” to announce that his album is quickly approaching.

This upcoming album will be his fourth studio album and will be named “Chapter 6.” He officially announced his album release in Toronto at the launch of HXOUSE created by La Mar Taylor, according to Capitolxtra.com.

It is expected, The Weeknd will have songs about his former celebrity girlfriend, Selena Gomez like in his previous album “The Dear Melancholy,” according to PopSugar.com. But recent reports have suggested that the anticipated song will not be released.

The song “Like Selena” was listed on the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, but as of Dec. 2, 2019 the song is no longer listed, according to E-news.

Before his song “Blinding lights” was released, it was aired on a Mercedes-Benz Ad in Germany.

The singer has recently partnered the Mercedes to serve as a creative director for the global campaign, according to RollingStone.com.

On Dec. 5 and 6, The Weeknd will be performing both of his single releases “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” on The Late Night Show with Stephan Colbert, according to RollingStone.com