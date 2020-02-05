Grammy ‘snubs’ leave fans enraged

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Many people expected major Grammy successes from their favorite artists, and just like every year, upsets arises when winners were chosen.

Billie Eilish was the discussion of the night by winning five Grammys, including Album of the Year. However, Ariana Grande fans felt she deserved the award, and called the awards show the “Scammy’s” after Eilish won. This became the most controversial “snub” of the night.

Fans believed that Grande’s album was well deserving of Album of the year, according to USA Today. Not only did fans think Grande deserved Album of the Year, but Eilish went as far as to address it in her acceptance speech. Eilish said, “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this. Thank U, Next… and I think it deserves (it) more than anything in the world.” according to thehindu.com

Though Grande did not win any of the nominations she performed her hits “7 rings,” “Thank U, Next” and “Imagine,” according to variety.com.

Next, rap sensation DaBaby had chart-toppers like “Suge” and “Bop” this past year and his album “Kirk” was number one on the Billboard 200 Chart, according to Billboard.com.

Although many would consider DaBaby as having a successful year, he was not nominated for “Best New Artist.” However, he was nominated for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap Performance for ‘Suge’,” according to Revolt.tv.

Just as DaBaby gained many fans in the hip hop category, fans of R&B raved over star H.E.R. This year the “Leave The Lights On” singer was nominated for five Grammys. Surprisingly she did not advance past nominations to land her name on the “Top Four Grammy Winners” list, according to Hollywood reporter.com.

In terms of new artists, fans also were outraged at the lack of wins for Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” hitmaker was the leading male nominee this year with six nominations and was fans believed he was snubbed by Eilish for the grammy wins of Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New artist.

Megan Thee Stallion is another new artist fans believed were given lack of recognition, especially since she was not nominated for a grammy in any category.

This year Beyonce released the song, “Spirit for Lion King,” which was nominated for Best Song for a Visual Album and lost against Lady Gaga “I’ll Never Love Again” from the movie “A Star Is Born,” according to Billboard. Beyonce’s Spirit was also robbed at the Golden Globes and isn’t even nominated for the Oscars.

Let us know how you feel about these 2020 Grammy Snubs.