Aggies defecting from MEAC for Big South

N.C. A&T will be leaving the Mid Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) and joining the Big South.

This will be for all athletic teams (except for the bowling team who will remain in the MEAC) effective immediately on July 1, 2021, per Greensboro News & Record sports reporter Jeff Mills.

The N.C. A&T Board of Trustees is expected to approve the Aggies’ defection from the MEAC and host a press conference tomorrow morning.

This move will have the Aggies joining the same conference as former MEAC school Hampton University who defected from the conference to the Big South in 2017.

A move to another conference has been brewing for some time now especially with the Aggies football team’s dominance in the MEAC over the last five seasons.

The Aggies have won four Celebration Bowls in the Celebration Bowl’s five-year existence. This includes winning the last three MEAC championships and the last three Celebration Bowl titles.

A move to the Big South bids the conference winner an automatic Football Conference Subdivision (FCS) playoff berth.

The Aggies face perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in Fargo, Nd. this upcoming season and could very well see the team soon in future FCS playoff matchups.