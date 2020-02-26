Cheap last minute spring break plans

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With spring break approaching, college students are excited to finally have a break from their studies. A time to recharge and finish the semester strong.

Whether they want to spend time with family, or take on Miami Beach with friends, there are plenty of affordable spring break packages left for last minute plans.

A four day vacation package for travelers interested in leaving from Greensboro, NC to Miami Beach, FL starts as low as $355, according to Kayak.com. This cost includes the flight and hotel stay, with affordable hotels such as Generator Miami and Aloft Miami Aventura. Both of which have great ratings above a 8.0.

Travel sites such as Expedia, Travelocity, TripAdvisor, and Priceline have great spring break packages ranging from several popular destinations such as the Bahamas, Palm Springs, California, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Kauai, HI was one of the top 10 Best Spring Break Destinations according to PopSugar, alongside Negril, Jamaica and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Princeville Resort is considered the top choice for a Kauai spring break resort. While in Kauai, you can seek out the Opaekaa Falls, Hanalei Bay, or the Kilauea Lighthouse.

While the beaches of Florida, California, and Mexico are top choices for college students, a more outdoorsy adventure, like the Grand Canyon or Niagara Falls is also one of the best places to check out.

There are plenty of hotels and restaurants nearby, with opportunities to hike and take in the gorgeous nature views. This trip could not only allow you to take in the sights, but cross items off of your bucket list.

Destinations in other countries are a great way to spend a relaxing break. But like mentioned earlier, the U.S. is home to some pretty exciting destinations. Haven’t been to New York City or New Orleans? Take this time to discover what these popular cities have to offer, such as Mardi Gras, street festivals, and touristy activities like concerts and food tours.

Don’t want to splurge on a vacation? There’s nothing wrong with enjoying your local city. Visit new restaurants and enjoy all the city has to offer. Put on your tourist hat and go to local attractions like a museum, an art exhibit, or a botanical garden.

Greensboro has a wide variety of activities and attractions. The Elsewhere living art museum located on downtown elm street, the Tanger Bicentennial Garden, or the Greensboro Science center.

This is also a good time to take a weekend road trip to surrounding cities like Charlotte and Raleigh, NC or Atlanta, GA. The 2020 CIAA Basketball Tournament in Charlotte, NC is from Thursday Feb. 27 to Sun Mar. 1.

Whether one plans to enjoy spring break with friends on the beach, exploring a new state or country, or traveling to your local cities, spring break brings plenty of opportunities to relax and enjoy a new atmosphere.