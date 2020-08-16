Aggies all-time leader in assists returning next season

“The Killa is back,” are the words that point guard Kameron Langley used when he announced he would be returning to N.C. A&T for his senior season.

Yet a question that remains in the air is whether there will be a basketball season for Langley to return to?

Last month, the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) conference suspended all fall sports due to COVID-19 and the protection of student-athletes.

The conference currently plans to proceed with winter sports competitions as scheduled, unless health and medical professionals advise otherwise.

Langley was the heart of the offense last season. In his breakout season, he averaged a career-high 9.4 points, 8.0 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Come season’s end, Langley led the nation in total assists (247) and assists per game. This earned him a first-team All-MEAC selection.

He also made history as he broke the Aggies single-season assist record after passing Thomas Griffis’ mark of 582 and broke the conference’s all-time assist record of 622, previously held by Larry Yarbray.

The shifty floor general has 632 total assists in his career and has led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio each of his first three seasons.

“North Carolina A&T has arguably the best guard in MEAC Basketball in Kameron Langley…There is not much else the guard can accomplish in college except becoming a household name,” Bryan Mauro of bustingbrackets.com said.

Interim Head Coach Willie (Will) Jones was officially named head coach this past June. Jones was serving in the interim role since Dec. 2019 and led the Aggies to a 14-5 record.

The Aggies added four-star prospect Blake Harris, sophomore forward Jeremy Robinson and several other players this season as they look to capitalize on their 2019-2020 season.

On paper, the team looks solid and is highly capable of picking back up where they left off last season.

However, the season tipoff date is still in the air.