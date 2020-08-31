N.C. A&T cross country team looks k to reclaim MEAC title this season

The Aggies’ cross country season is set to start on September 1st at Elon University. The team has four events it’s schedule before heading to the MEAC championships on Oct. 31.

Last year, the Men’s team finished second at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship after losing to Norfolk State University. That loss ended the Aggies’ streak of five straight MEAC track championships.

“I have to accept the defeat and I’m planning for indoor and outdoor and the next cross country,” junior Regan Kimtai said in an interview with ncataggies.com. “We are going to bring back our titles.”

Kimtai is a two-time first-team All-MEAC performer and can compete with the best runners in the nation. Kimtai competed in six meets as a sophomore and won the Greensboro Cross Country Invitational, running an 8k-best 25:13.4.

Both the Men’s and Women’s team were recently honored with the NCAA Public Recognition Award. This is given out to teams with an Academic Progress Rate (APR) in the top 10 percent of all squads in their respective sports based on the APR data released in May 2020. This is the 13th-straight season that both programs have achieved the honor, totaling 15 years overall.

After the MEAC Championships, the NCAA Southeast Regional will take place Nov. 13 in Louisville, Kentucky, followed by the National Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Nov. 21.