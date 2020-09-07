BB&T Stadium newly named as Truist Stadium

Fans will soon see their football players and track stars wearing the same bright blue and glistening gold uniforms but in a newly named stadium.

The new name, Truist Stadium stems from BB&T and SunTrust banks coming together as one. The stadium has not gone under any physical changes yet but is expected to start before the end of the month.

Prior to this name change, Aggies yelled and cheered on their favorite athletes at BB&T Stadium, a name the stadium held the last two seasons.

From Sullivan Street, Aggie fans and Greensboro residents can vividly see the BB&T graphic as the Aggie rips through showing its strength. There is a large amount of chatter surrounding what the new graphic will look like. The pressure of an attention-grabbing visual is heavy because it will be seen on skyboxes, televisions, and the main focal point of the videoboard.

The bank company, Truist, valued at over $9 billion dollars, is marketing itself as the best of BB&T and SunTrust coming together. Hopefully, some of the newly named company’s optimism can transfer over into the upcoming events for Aggie athletes and fans.

For some football alumni, BB&T Stadium is more than just a name. It is not just a place where games were won or hard practices were endured. For them, this stadium is where lifetime bonds were formed, limits were pushed and achievements were fulfilled.

Turner Echols, a former defensive end at N.C. A&T, recalls some of his favorite memories under the bright lights of BB&T Stadium.

“During my last home game against Norfolk State University, I looked out into the crowd and was overwhelmed by the amount of love from my teammates and Aggie fans”, Echols said.

Aggie football is greater than the plays on the turf, it digs into what it truly means to be a team player.

Echols also recalls the community impact he was able to make while wearing an Aggie football uniform.

“It was definitely hard to get up some mornings, but seeing the faces of the kids smiling back at me during our youth camps always made it worth it”, Echols said.

N.C. A&T hosts a variety of football camps each year. Several groups of children travel from far and near to attend and learn from the best.

Everything came full circle for Echols when he was able to attend his first homecoming as an alumnus in 2019 in BB&T stadium.

“When I came back to my home away from home, I was reminded of how much of an accomplishment it was to have a degree from N.C. A&T”, Echols said.

HBCU Gameday informs North Carolina residents that N.C. A&T is not the only place experiencing a name change to one of their beloved sport’s homes.

“Truist Stadium at North Carolina A&T will join the likes of other signature Piedmont sports including Winston-Salem’s minor league baseball stadium, Wake Forest University and the High Point Rockers in changing their stadium names from BB&T to Truist”, said HBCU Gameday.

As the outcome for the world’s current pandemic remains hopeful, Aggie fans are eager to see their favorite athletes gear up in their blue and gold uniforms, under Truist Stadium, in the upcoming years.