The+Vic+holds+food+truck+event+for+residents

The Vic student apartments hosted the Micro Rodeo Food Truck event on Wednesday, Sept. 3 as part of their welcome week for new residents. From 12 to 3 p.m., there were a variety of different food trucks with different options ranging from smoothie bowls to oxtails.

The apartments, located at 705 Milton St. near the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, had been hosting events for their welcome week. The Food Truck Micro Rodeo was a free event for residents of the apartment complex although the event was open to the entire community.

The event was promoted by the Food Truck Network, a new online platform dedicated to marketing events, giveaways, and eatery options for food trucks in the local triad and triangle area.

Although the events were mainly for residents, there were students from multiple campuses around Greensboro enjoying themselves at the food truck event.

“I came to have a good time with my friends and get credit for the honors program,” Damion Ware, a sophomore psychology student at N.C A&T said.

When asked what their favorite food truck was at the event, many responded their favorite was the Palm Treez Smoothie truck, which serves a variety of fresh frozen fruit smoothies as well as smoothies served in a fresh cut pineapple bowl.

“The best truck is probably that one [Palm Treez],” Selam Gedeon, a senior African American Studies student at N.C. A&T said as she pointed towards the truck. She highly recommended their strawberry lemonade smoothie she purchased to everyone.

The event helped support members of the black community, as the majority of the food trucks there were black-owned businesses. In recent months, many consumers have been turning to patron black-owned businesses as an effort to support Anti-racism movements.

The Smoke-N-Jerk food truck, owned by Jvon Williams, was another one of the black-owned food trucks that participated in the food truck event. The Smoke-N-Jerk food truck is known for combining Caribbean “authentic” jerk with southern comfort food.

Black-owned vendor Game Time Hot Dogs from Chapel Hill, N.C. served hot dogs and sausages, and also had chips and drinks available to purchase.

The event had a great turnout with residents and the Greensboro community coming together to support local food truck businesses while also practicing social distancing and safety measures.

As far as the COVID-19 precautions for the event, the food trucks were purposefully spaced far apart enough to allow for social distancing within the lines of people waiting for food, and the majority of people in attendance were wearing a mask while waiting.