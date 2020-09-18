10 Aggie Entrepreneurs N.C. A&T students can support

Being in quarantine has caused a surge in black entrepreneurship and creativity. From hair braiding to catering to art, N.C. A&T students and alumni have an array of different businesses and services to offer.

Many aggies post their businesses and services on the #NCAT hashtag on Twitter, on their Instagram pages and to their Snapchat stories daily. Students can find a variety of businesses ranging from hair, nail and lash extensions to cosmetics, fashion accessories and even handmade scented candles.

While practicing social distancing or quarantining in their dorm rooms and apartments, students can support their fellow Aggies by checking out some of the products and services these Aggie entrepreneurs are working hard to provide during these troubled times.

Here are 10 Aggie entrepreneurs to support right now:

1. Beaux Bundles (@beauxbundles)

From Newark, NJ, junior biology student Jasmine Jenkins is the owner of Beaux Bundles. Beaux Bundles is a hair business that offers affordable 100% raw virgin hair wigs and top-grade bundles to clients.

“I’ve always loved experimenting with new hairstyles and I love being able to supply people with the best quality,” Jenkins said.

Beaux Bundles offers a great range of lengths, with bundles from 10 to 28 inches. They also have many different hair textures to choose from, such as: straight, body wave, loose and deep waves, kinky curly, and more.

Those looking to purchase from Beaux Bundles can simply send a direct message to the Beaux Bundles Instagram page for wig inquiries.

2. Beaux Cooks (@beauxcooks)

Owner of two businesses, in addition to “Beaux Bundles,” Jenkins also started “Beaux Cooks” where she does event catering and charcuterie boards.

Beaux Cooks specializes in brunch dishes. “Cooking is therapeutic to me and I love seeing people enjoy my food,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins intentionally named both of her businesses ‘Beaux’ to honor the legacy of her late father, Bo, who passed away when she was just eight-years-old.

“I want to make sure he’s never forgotten and always with me,” Jenkins said.

Those who would like to place an order with Beaux Cooks can send a direct message to their Instagram page.

3. Mama Aura Cosmetics (@mamaauracosmetics_)

Freshman student Iiana Gailliard is the founder of Mama Aura Cosmetics. She offers natural and organic skincare and lip products.

“Healing Lip Balms” and a “Tea Tree Anti-Inflammatory Facial Mist” are just a couple of the array of products in the Mama Aura collection.

Gailliard attributes her super smooth and hydrated skin to her “Lavender and Tea Tree Facial Serum.” As someone who has experienced issues with acne, she raves about how her natural products have drastically improved her skin’s quality.

To learn how you can get your hands on these products, check out her website at www.mamaauracosmetics.com.

4. Scents from Angel (@scents_from_angel)

N.C. A&T alum Angel Johnson graduated in December 2019 with a Bachelor’s in Sports Science. Johnson was searching for a creative outlet and realized she’d been spending a large chunk of money on candles and scents for her home.

“I thought, why not make them myself?” Johnson said. Scents from Angel was born soon after.

Johnson specializes in handmade organic candles. Each of the candles is crafted from natural soy and is named after a variety of sweet treats.

Some of her candle scents like “Lemon Pound Cake” and “Hazelnut Coffee” are sure to grab anyone’s attention. For those who would like more traditional fragrances, Johnson also offers “Clean Linen” and Lavish Lavender scents.

To purchase your own sweet-scented candle, you can send a direct message to the Scents from Angel Instagram page.

5. Arno Cuts (@arno_cuts)

Junior marketing student Arno Landry is passionate about becoming a professional barber and opening up his own barbershop one day. In 2017, Landry started cutting hair and has loved every step of the journey.

“Growing up, I’ve always had a passion to serve people and put a smile on their face… cutting hair is the closest way I can do that,” Landry said.

Landry is looking forward to growing as a barber and expanding his clientele base. To book appointments, be sure to check out the link in his Instagram bio for availability.



6. Supreme Eats (@thesupremeeats)

Senior aggies Byron Hailey, a Construction Management student, and Tyler Baker, a Biology student, started Supreme Eats as a way to explore the kitchen and to blend their backgrounds together through food.

Combining their Midwestern and Southern cultures, the two are committed to making their flavors unique and diverse.

“I started years ago when I’d help cook for my elderly grandmother and also volunteering to cook for the homeless shelter in the community with my church. Cooking has always been very near and dear to my heart,” Hailey said in an Instagram post.

“My passion for cooking comes from my deep family roots of Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Michigan. Cooking has always brought me joy and pleasure in providing meals for celebratory and memorable occasions,” Baker said, also in an Instagram post from their business page.

Their menu is currently expanding, as they offer different meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m., and Sundays from 5-9 p.m.

Their menu has consisted of dishes like shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, sliders, chicken alfredo, shrimp alfredo, and more. Their menu can be found on their Instagram page.

7. The Kaay Kollection (@thekaaykollection)

The Kaay Kollection was created by freshman biology student Keana Green. She offers her customers jewelry and various accessories on N.C. A&T’s campus.

Green values making fashionable, yet affordable jewelry. The business is named after herself, as she’s known by “Kaay” amongst her family and friends.

The Kaay Kollection also allows customers to completely customize their products. There’s an array of different charms, tassels, and colors to choose from that provide the perfect personalized gift for yourself or your loved ones.

For more information on how to purchase, you can send a direct message to The Kaay Kollection’s Instagram page.

8. Slayed By Asiah (@asiahamour)

N.C A&T Criminal Justice alum Asiah Brooks started her beauty business Slayed by Asiah in 2018. A year later, after graduating in December 2019 she started esthetician school.

Slayed by Asiah offers a variety of services catering to self-care such as facials, eyelash extensions, body waxing, and eyebrow tinting.

In addition to these services, Brooks also has training sessions for lash extensions and eyebrow tinting. She plans on expanding her business soon and opening a beauty salon.

“I love making people feel more beautiful than they already are,” Brooks said.

To inquire about the services at Asiah Amour, be sure to reach out to her via Instagram.

9. Sky’s Shade Room (@skyshaderoom_)

Skyla Lowe is a sophomore Social Work student from Brooklyn, New York. Her store, Sky’s Shade Room, provides stylish sunglasses that are sure to compliment every outfit.

Many of her sunglasses are offered in multiple colors, making them easy to pair with any ensemble and making it easy to look good without breaking the bank.

What makes Sky’s Shade Room so unique is the affordability of their products. Every pair of sunglasses on its website is less than $20.

To purchase a pair of Skyla’s shades, you can visit skyshaderoom.bigartel.com.

10. Retwist with Chris (@retwistwit_chris)

Chris Todd, the owner of Retwist with Chris, is a senior Electrical Engineering student at N.C. A&T. Retwist with Chris is a natural hair care and styling business, catering to customers with locs.

Having locs himself, Todd understands the care and maintenance that comes with the style. Many people with locs describe the experience as a journey, and he is no different.

“The best way to enjoy your loc journey is to not compare your locs to anyone else’s,” Todd said in an Instagram post.

He offers services from starter locs to retwists. He also offers interlocking, which helps maintain the shape and integrity of locs. As far as styling, Todd offers many options from two-strand twists to Bantu knots. His prices usually range from $10 to $75.

To book with Retwist with Chris, you can visit his website at www.retwistwithchris.setmore.com.