A healthy lifestyle with The Healthy Shape in Greensboro

Co-owners Jay and Porscha Wilson in front of their health and wellness business The Healthy Shape. Photo Courtesy of State Street Greensboro on Instagram.

There are more than enough businesses in Greensboro that offer the best in nutritional smoothies and shakes, but it’s a gem when you can find a place that offers an amazing experience and is also black-owned.

For over 10 years, The Healthy Shape has offered shakes, supplements and exercises that guide their customers towards living a healthy lifestyle. Their fitness plans also include weight loss, muscle gain and lifestyle coaching that is designed for your personal body goals.

The Healthy Shape in Greensboro is now owned by Jay and Porscha Wilson. Jay had joined the company two years after they first opened and then he and his wife bought out the former owners three years ago.

Luckily, Jay was available to give a rundown on all things Healthy Shape, from how their business is faring through COVID-19 to what he thinks of the negative stereotypes that have surrounded black businesses.

Wilson says The Healthy Shape offers many perks, programs and plans that help structure fitness goals and delicious nutrition plans. Their goal is to create an incredible health experience for their customers through excellent service, amazing products and superb tasting shakes and herbal teas.

“Anything in relation to health, wellness, weight loss and muscle gain coaching—our main thing here is being a healthier option than fast food,” Wilson said.

Since COVID-19 has affected how restaurants and businesses operate, they started to offer their fitness classes online for people who are struggling with weight loss.

“We also offer online [fitness] classes right now because we’re really popular with Zoom,” Wilson said.“We do challenges to help people with weight loss and also body transformations. Overall, we offer them coaching, motivation and some good positive energy too.”

The effects of COVID-19 have been a struggle for them, but, in good spirit, Wilson continues to keep faith.

“It’s been a fascinating transition but God is good always. We were able to transition from a hand to hand personal invitation to social media and that’s actually extended our reach,” Wilson said.

When it comes to the stereotypes about black-owned businesses, Wilson acknowledges the negative stigma that has surrounded black businesses and how people worry about receiving unexceptional customer service from black owners.

He thinks new black business owners are now being faced with having to reshape the narrative and are working hard to reverse those stereotypes.

“We’re just built differently, to be honest one of the things I’m very hard on my team is about customer service. Customer service is the most important thing in my personal opinion because that’s what keeps people coming back,” Wilson said.

There is no question about their customer service, as they have been one of the best health and wellness shops in the Greensboro community. The Healthy Shape has dedicated its services to make their shakes, teas and energy drinks taste great; in addition to being extremely healthy and affordable.

In a world where eating healthy is perceived as “too expensive” and something that “just doesn’t taste good,” they have captivated their customers with their wide variety of flavorful drinks.

“I think that’s what holds the people, the flavor hooks them but what keeps them coming back is the smiles, the energy they get and the positive atmosphere that we create,” Wilson said.

Some of their popular shake flavors are Caramel Apple Pie, Fruity Pebbles, Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake and Lemon Pound Cake. Their herbal tea flavors also range from Skittles, Pomegranate Lemonade, Starburst and Pink Panther to name a few.

“Our most popular tea right now is the Peach Sangria by far,” Wilson said.

The Healthy Shape is still powering through the pandemic and serving their delicious drinks to the community. Due to COVID-19 precautions, orders are available for curbside pickup and can also be called in at 336-510-7501.

Located on 2104 Georgia St., The Healthy Shape can be found in the State Street Crossing shopping mall. Their business hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Healthy Shape menu can also be found on Instagram and on Facebook.