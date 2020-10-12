Most+memorable+NBA+Finals+series+in+history

Since 1947, the best teams in each conference square off for the NBA finals to determine who is the league’s best team. The best-of-seven series takes place after the 82-game regular season and first three playoff rounds.

Here are some of the most notable NBA Finals in league history.

1984 NBA Finals, Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers 4-3

This particular series between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers included many attractive factors. This series was a rematch of the 1979 NCAA championship between Larry Bird with Indiana State and Magic Johnson with Michigan State. One other factor was race as Boston’s stars were mostly white, while Los Angeles’ stars were mostly black. The Celtics won in seven games, but the historic rivalry continued with two more matchups in the 1980s. MVP: Cedric Maxwell

1996 NBA Finals, Chicago Bulls defeat Seattle SuperSonics 4-2

The 1995-96 Bulls broke a then-NBA record with 72 wins in the regular season. This was also the first full season that Michael Jordan returned from his brief retirement. The Bulls capitalized with the title against Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and the Seattle SuperSonics in six games. The Bulls still hold the record for the most wins in a season with a title. MVP: Michael Jordan

1998 NBA Finals, Chicago Bulls defeat Utah Jazz 4-2

The 1998 NBA Finals was the last title for the Chicago Bulls dynasty that included Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and coach Phil Jackson.This would be a rematch with the Utah Jazz, who they beat the year prior. To close the series, Jordan hit a game-clinching shot in Game 6 to capture the title. Chicago also captured their second three peat of the decade with the win, giving them six titles in eight seasons. MVP: Michael Jordan

2013 NBA Finals, Miami Heat defeat San Antonio Spurs 4-3

The 2013 NBA Finals featured the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs in a rollercoaster series that had an all-time historic moment. In Game 6, the Spurs had a 3-2 lead with a chance to clinch the series in Miami. Late in the fourth quarter, trialing by three, Heat guard Ray Allen tied the game which would force overtime. Many call Allen’s shot the clutchest in NBA history. The Heat would go on to win Game six and seven to clinch to win back-to-back titles. MVP: LeBron James

2016 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Golden State Warriors 4-3

The Golden State Warriors entered the series with an NBA record, 73 wins and were heavily favored. After four games, the Warriors had a 3-1 lead on the Cavaliers. No team had ever come back from a 3-1 deficit (in the NBA Finals) . The Cavaliers would go on to win the next three games to become the first team to overcome a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. LeBron James would win his third Finals MVP and give the city of Cleveland its first sports title since 1964. MVP: LeBron James