Top five classic horror movies

It is officially spooky season and the time to get into the Halloween spirit. Nothing compares to a movie marathon, featuring some of the best horror flicks and sequels in pop culture. So get some popcorn and grab a friend, because this is going to be a scary ride.

The Shining (1980)

Based on the book, of the same name, by famed author, Stephen King, this psychological horror remains an American classic. Starring Jack Nicholson, this eerie film will certainly give you a fright. Nicholson is an American actor that is most known for this role. His ability to embody his character’s slow descent into madness is iconic. Many of his famous unhinged performances and quoted lines were completely improvised. Jack Torrance, his wife Wendy, and their son Danny move into the Overlook Hotel after Jack is hired to look after the building. Soon after the Torrance’s get comfortable at the hotel, strange things begin to happen to their son Danny. He starts experiencing unusual visions of people who are not really there and unlocks a secret ability called “The Shining”. Meanwhile, Jack slowly began to lose his mind, leading him to become violent. He tries to kill his wife and son after she discovers that he has been lying about writing a book.

Halloween (1978)

A young boy, Michael Myers, murders his older sister at the age of six. He’s put into an insane asylum for twenty years. On Halloween night, Michael escapes the asylum and returns to his hometown, Haddonfield, Illinois, where he goes on a violent killing spree. He targets babysitter, Laurie Strode. Michael’s psychiatrist, Dr. Loomis is on the hunt for him to stop the killings. Director John Carpenter does everything he can to make this a spooky classic. From the famous score to Michael’s mask, this classic horror is sure to make you want to binge-watch the entire Halloween franchise.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street is a classic horror movie directed by Wes Haven. A clawed killer, Freddy Kruger, terrorizes the teenagers that live on Elm Street. Kruger has the ability to enter his victim’s dreams, where whatever happens will be a reality. Nancy Thompson and her friends must try to stay awake to fight the wicked killer. This franchise has over five sequels that have terrified teens for generations.

Scream (1996)

Another iconic film by the legendary Wes Craven, this one will make you second guess the people you hang out with. Sidney Prescott and her friends start to experience strange phone calls. They quickly learn that a serial killer in a white, ghost faced mask and a large black robe is stalking them. One by one, each friend in the group is brutally murdered. Scream has become one of the most popular horror films of this generation, spawning multiple sequels and a television series for MTV. Scream has become a staple of the horror genre.

Friday the 13th (1980)

A group of camp counselors is brutally slaughtered by a killer. The killer in the first movie turns out to be the mother of Jason who is seeking revenge for her son who drowned at the camp years ago. The Friday the 13th series is best known for Jason, a hockey-mask wearing, ax-carrying murderer. He doesn’t appear in the first film but is featured in all the others. Each movie involves Jason slaughtering a group of people in the most brutal ways possible. The director, Sean S.Cunningham also produced horror legend Wes Haven’s first film the House on the Left. The franchise became a box office hit and is perfect for horror movie fans.