Robin Roberts a Media Legend and Cancer Pioneer

Breast Cancer Awareness month is an annual worldwide health campaign that spans the entire month of October. This is composed by major charities around the globe, to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, treatment and cure.

“A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes, according to The National Breast Cancer Foundation.” It is estimated that approximately 40,000 women will die from breast cancer, annually. Not to mention, an estimated 1% of breast cancer diagnoses occur in men.

Famous Broadcaster and current anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America, Robin Roberts, is a cultural pioneer for being a two-time cancer survivor.

Roberts became a household name when she joined ESPN as a sportscaster on the show in 1990. Her famous “Go on with your bad self !” line made her a fan favorite on the network and led her to be the voice of major sports breaking news all throughout the 1990s.

In 2007, Roberts was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer, which resulted in her taking eight intensive chemotherapy treatments, followed by six weeks of radiation in 2008.

Four years later she was, then, diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, which caused her to leave the GMA desk for the remainder of the year (2012).

Myelodysplastic syndromes include a group of cancers in which the bone marrow does not make enough healthy blood cells. This caused Roberts to go through another round of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

“The combination of landing the biggest interview of my career and having a drill in my back reminds me that God only gives us what we can handle and that it helps to have a good sense of humor when we run smack into the absurdity of life,” Roberts said to Time Magazine.

The world supported Robin throughout her entire fight—She even received visits from President Barack Obama, whom she interviewed prior to the diagnosis.

That year, she was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, for her contributions and impact on the game of women’s basketball through her broadcasting work and play.

After receiving a transplant from her sister, Roberts has been cancer-free for eight years now. Her courageous story has made her a trailblazer to women all over, who are dealing with the sickness.

For more information on how to donate to cancer research please visit the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.