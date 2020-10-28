N.C. A&T Athletes Speak on the Importance of Voting

The 2020 Election has a different feel to it than past elections. More people are advocating to vote with all the controversial issues going on such as protests, riots and racial injustice.

Politicians are not the only ones getting involved this year for the election. Athletes have been using their platform all year to promote voting. Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and National Basketball Association Players Association President Chris Paul has been very vocal about voting this year.

Paul has not only been a leader on the court, but off the court as well. Paul and his Thunder teammates registered to vote for the election.

“I’m going to challenge all my NBA guys, other sports guys, let’s try to get our entire teams registered to vote. It’s a lot of stuff going on in the country,” Paul said. “Sports are cool, it’s good and well. It’s how we take care of our families, but those are the real issues that we’ve got to start addressing.”

At least 10 players including Denver Nuggets Power Forward Paul Millsap wore “Vote” on the back of their jerseys in the NBA’s Bubble. Millsap has been a big advocate for voting this year.

“I chose to wear ‘Vote’ on my Denver Nuggets jersey during the 2020 NBA Playoffs to demonstrate my personal passion for the cause,” said Millsap.

N.C. A&T Aggie football players chimed in with their views on voting in the 2020 Election.

Aggies junior defensive end Robert Porcher believes that voting during this election gives people a chance to voice their displeasure with the state of the country by actively participating.

“Voting is important because it gives you the chance to voice your opinion and vote for issues you have problems with,” Porcher said.

When asked the same question, sophomore linebacker Jacob Roberts kept his response short and sweet.

“Our ancestors fought for our right to vote, so why not vote,” Roberts said.

Roberts stressed how sports icons have influenced his views on voting and empowered him to be just as vocal as they were.

“LeBron is like my idol, so I look up to him. If he sends out a message, of course I’m gonna want to do it. Of course, I’ll put something on my helmet or cleats if we are allowed to, that’s something I would do,” Roberts said.

Tyrone Lyons and the Aggie men’s basketball team made it a team effort to go out and vote.

“The coaches made it mandatory for everybody to get everybody registered and ready to vote. This was a task we took as a team, together,” Lyons said.

Lyons believes that iconic figures of color, such as James, are motivation for the black community to go vote.

“It’s motivational, they [athletes] have that big of a platform, it’s going to make an impact. The fact that they are doing it and voicing their opinions. Putting stuff on their shoes and shirts that has ‘Black Lives Matter’ on it, making it a topic of discussion, not letting it go over our heads, that’s big,” Lyons said.

Lyons final message for Aggie Nation was a simple one.

“Go Vote!”