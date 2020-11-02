Darkhorses for the Heisman

As the Heisman chase continues, Ohio State’s junior quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson Tigers junior quarterback are looked at as the front runners for the award.

After a solid first season with Ohio State Buckeyes, Fields made a statement in his season debut this year.

In his season debut, Fields did not miss a beat. The Georgia transfer finished the game completing 20 of 21 passes for 278 yards, two passing touchdowns, 54 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown and no interceptions. The Buckeyes defeated Nebraska 52-17.

In his second game against Penn State, Fields completed 28 of 34 passes for 318 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Buckeyes won 38-25.

Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence is the favorite for the Heisman Trophy according to the Athletic. In only six games, Lawrence has 1,833 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, 71 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lawrence did not play in the Tigers 34-28 victory over Boston College and is likely going to be out next week when the Tigers face No. 4 Notre Dame due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Even though Lawrence and Fields are on pace to become Heisman trophy finalists, there are a few dark horses that can not be ignored.

Here are some current dark horses:

1. QB Mac Jones (Alabama)

Before the season, Jones was the odds on favorite in various sportsbooks to be a finalist for the award. In only six games, Jones is completing 78.5 percent of his passes with 2,196 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Additionally, he threw for over 400 yards in three consecutive games this season. Jones is also facing harder competition as a member of the SEC. Currently, the Crimson Tide is 6-0 for the season after defeating Mississippi State 41-0. If Alabama stays the course, it would be their fifth top-two AP top 25 poll finish since 2014.

2. QB Zach Wilson (Brigham Young University)

In only seven games, Wilson is completing 74.6 percent of his passes with 2,152 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 150 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns and one interception. Currently, BYU is 7-0 for the season after defeating Western Kentucky University 41-10 in their last game. Wilson has helped lead the Cougars to No. 9 in the AP top 25 poll.

3. QB Kyle Trask (Florida)

In only four games, Trask is completing 68.3 percent of his passes with 1,341 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. Currently, the Florida Gators are 3-1 for the season after beating Missouri 41-17 in their last game. Trask has propelled the Gators to the second best team in the SEC West division (behind Georgia) and the No. 8 position in the AP top 25 poll.

4. RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

Although his quarterback [Jones] is having a big season, Harris has had a few big games this season himself. He already has two games with over 150 rushing yards. Also, he has had three games with at least three rushing touchdowns. Currently, he has 714 rushing yards, 183 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns and one fumble lost in only seven games.

The 2021 Heisman trophy race may have some clear front runners but these dark horses can not be slept on. Additionally, there are more teams to look out for since the Big Ten’s season has just begun.