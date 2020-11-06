Kameron Langley and Makur Maker Standout in MEAC Preseason Honors

The Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Preseason Honors was released with N.C A&T point guard Kameron Langley topping the list as the MEAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year.

Langley had a high chance of receiving this honor due to his high quality of play last season. He led the nation in assists and set the all-time MEAC and N.C. A&T assists record.

Langley is recognized as the best guard in the conference and according to Bryan Mauro, it’s not even close.

“North Carolina A&T has arguably the best guard in MEAC Basketball in Kameron Langley. There is not much else the guard can accomplish in college except becoming a household name,” Mauro said.

The only thing Langley has left to accomplish in the MEAC is to win the conference over the Aggies rival, North Carolina Central Eagles.

Langley made All-MEAC First Team, however, he was not the only Aggie to have this accolade. Aggie Point Guard Tyler Maye made All-MEAC Third Team.

Howard freshman Makur Maker also made an appearance on the All-MEAC First Team. Maker passed up schools like UCLA, Memphis and Kentucky to join the Bison this season.

Maker decided to join Howard’s basketball team as a part of big-time athletes going to HBCUs. For Maker, it was more of a decision for the future of HBCUs.

“I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey,” Maker wrote on Twitter.

Maker committing to Howard is a big deal, considering he was the first five-star to commit to an HBCU.

Maker knows that his signing with Howard along with others choosing HBCUs can be the start of a big movement.

“I think we’re starting a different culture with top recruits coming in to visit here and taking this seriously. A lot of HBCUs are being overlooked,” Maker said.

Norfolk State is favored to win the conference this year followed by Morgan State, North Carolina Central, and N.C. A&T.

This season looks to be a competitive one. The Aggies first game will be at North Carolina Central University on Jan. 4th, 2021.