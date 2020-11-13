Veggie friendly restaurants near campus to visit

Attention all plant-based Aggies, November is all about you! This month is vegan awareness month and those who follow a plant-based lifestyle are encouraged to use this month as a time of reflection and exploration.

A vegan meal excludes any ingredient that comes from animals like cheese, milk, eggs, honey and milk. The vegan diet mainly consists of vegetables, fruits, legumes, and dairy alternatives. Veganism can be more than a diet many vegans have committed to abstaining from using any products made using animal byproducts in their everyday life.

A vegan diet tends to be higher in fiber and lower in cholesterol than non-vegan diets, vegans are proven to have better heart health than non-vegans. According to a study done by the United Kingdom National Health Service followers of a plant-based diet have a 22% lower risk of heart disease.

Even with the popularity of veganism and a social push to increase the options for vegan fare it can be hard to find vegan- friendly dining. Below is a list of five vegan food options (and two special mentions) in Greensboro.

Crafted The Art of the Taco – Crafted offers gourmet taco and street food options made from fresh local ingredients. Their menu flaunts global cultural influences that have made this a popular choice for locals. Most of their menu offerings can be made Vegan.

Sticks and Stones – An eco-friendly pizza place that is committed to sustainability. They have a seasonally changing menu made from locally sourced ingredients. Picky vegans need not worry as they offer vegan chicken tenders too.

Boba House – A vegetarian restaurant that specializes in Vietnamese and Thai inspired cuisine. Vegan diners will be pleased to find that more than half of their menu can be made vegan. This award-winning restaurant is worth the hype, try the Pacific Rolls!

Zoës Kitchen – This Plano, TX-based food chain sports two Greensboro locations. (Friendly Avenue and Wendover Avenue). Zoës offers fast and fresh Mediterranean food options.

Emma Keys – Best known for their burgers Emma Keys is a staple. Plant-based people they’ve got you covered. They offer two vegan burger options and an impressive selection of toppings to customize your meal.

Special Mentions:

Mikes Vegan Cookout – Mike’s menu includes Vegan burgers, hotdogs, and sides. This food truck is a good option for Vegans that miss the comforts of a cookout. The truck moves around a bit so be sure to follow their social media for dates and locations.

Crooked Tail Cat Café – This café allows patrons to book appointments to have a warm drink with a furry friend. The cats are adoptable rescue cats from a local group. They even offer a kitty matching service to help you find the right feline for you.

All of the above restaurants are suitable for vegans, vegan curious, and vegan supporters. In this season of inclusivity, it is important to make sure we are considering those with dietary restrictions. Choosing a restaurant that gives the vegan in your life more than one option is a simple act of consideration.