Mac McCain to declare for 2021 NFL Draft

An inside look of Truist stadium, the home of the N.C. A&T State Aggies.

N.C. A&T defensive back Franklin “Mac” McCain III has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, forgoing two seasons of eligibility he had left with the Aggies.

Mac, the grandson of late Greensboro Four member Franklin McCain, who participated in the famous 1960 Woolworth lunch-counter sit-in protest, established his legacy as an Aggie after being a part of three Celebration Bowl-winning teams.

The former All-Mid Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) selection made his decision to declare for the draft amidst the possibility of getting injured again (he tore his ACL in 2018) and the uncertainty of when the Aggies would be playing and the conference they would be a part of (N.C. A&T will join the Big South in Fall 2021).

“I had to make a decision that was best for my career at this point,” McCain said in an interview with The Undefeated. “There was the risk of coming back another year and risking another injury. There are a lot of questions with COVID, and you just don’t know what could happen.”

In his career, he accumulated 87 tackles (66 unassisted), eight interceptions, 16 pass breakups, 24 pass deflections and 374 career interception return yards for four touchdowns in 20 games.

McCain was named to the All-MEAC team three times (twice on the first-team and once on the second-team) and was named an All-American for the Associated Press (third-team), Phil Steele Magazine and BoxToRow two times.

McCain is looking to join the four other former Aggies that are currently in the league, Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae, Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker, Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen and Buffalo Bills defensive end Darryl “DJ” Johnson.

Along with his three championships and many on the field accolades, McCain has also already earned his bachelor’s and master’s in agriculture business.