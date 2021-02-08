Brady and Bucs outlast Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

In an unprecedented year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their season on a high note.

Super Bowl LV included Tampa Bay competing against the Kansas City Chiefs, who were the defending champions. This game also featured the two previous quarterbacks to have won the last two Super Bowls, which is Tom Brady of Tampa Bay and Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City.

The matchup included two high powered offenses that were ranked in the top two in passing offense this season.

Tampa Bay would explode to a 21-6 halftime lead, with Brady throwing for three passing touchdowns. Two of those touchdown passes were to tight end Rob Gronkowski and one to wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brady and Gronkowski are now the all-time leading quarterback and receiver duo in postseason history with 14 touchdowns.

In his second consecutive Super Bowl trailing by double figures, Mahomes did not put up numbers like years past. Kansas City trailed by a season high 15 points at halftime and made little progress afterwards. This was already Mahomes’ fifth career playoff game trailing by double digits. Mahomes finished with 270 passing yards and two interceptions.

The second half was all Tampa Bay as they would outscore Kansas City 10-3 and deny the Chiefs the chance of a repeat. The Tampa Bay defense allowed no touchdowns and gave Kansas City the largest margin of defeat with Mahomes as the starting quarterback, winning 31-9.

Brady was named the MVP after having 201 passing yards and three touchdown passes. This is Brady’s seventh win in the Super Bowl and fifth MVP in the Super Bowl, which are both the most ever. With the win, Brady now has more rings than any franchise, along with the player record of ten appearances.

For Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians, this was his first Super Bowl win and the second in franchise history.