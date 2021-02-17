N.C. A&T Basketball teams prepares for Conference Tournament

Basketball here at N.C. A&T is one month away from tournament play and both the women and men’s teams look to close out the regular season on a high note.

The women’s team (Lady Aggies) is currently 9-1 with their only loss coming against crosstown rivals the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Spartans (UNCG). However, the Lady Aggies are undefeated in conference play and at home in Club Corbett.

Last weekend, the team defeated rival North Carolina Central University Eagles (NCCU) back-to-back days in Durham, N.C.

Georgia Tech graduate transfer Chanin Scott earned Conference Co-player of the week and BoxToRow National Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the two games against NCCU. This was her third time winning the award this year.

Senior Jayla Jones-Pack earned her second Conference Defensive player of the week award after she recorded six blocks and two steals in Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

“Chanin had a heck of a weekend in Durham,” said N.C. A&T coach Tarrell Robinson. “She deserves the recognition for helping us complete a sweep at North Carolina Central. Jayla’s defensive presence was missed on Saturday. Sunday, she showed why she’s one of the best shot blockers in the country.”

Their final four games will be at Norfolk State University and then they’ll play NCCU at home to close out the regular season.

Their final four games will be at Norfolk State University and then they'll play NCCU at home to close out the regular season.

The Lady Aggies are trying to win their first MEAC title since 2018, and would be their fifth if they were to win it this year.

The men’s team started the season off rough only winning two of their first nine games.

Currently, the team is on a five-game winning streak and sits at an 8-9 record. However, the team is undefeated in conference play at 6-0.

“We’ve been talking about it all year with this team – toughness and the ability to fight,” N.C. A&T coach Will Jones said. “Fight, fight, fight, fight. I think we realize that we’re a strong team. We have to trust each other during the game.”

After defeating the Florida A&M Rattlers last week, the Aggies will travel to Tallahassee to play the Rattlers again and then they’ll go against their rival, NCCU .

In his farewell season as senior, guard Kameron Langely continues to lead the team like he always does, averaging 10.7 points and 7.3 assists on the season.