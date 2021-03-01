N.C. A&T claims division title in their final MEAC season

It’s time to bring out the brooms Aggie fans!

The N.C. A & T men’s basketball team completed the season series sweep against rival North Carolina Central University (NCCU) after a 55-53 victory this past Saturday.

The energy was rocking in the Corbett Center as spectators were allowed to be present at the game for the first time this season amidst all the drama regarding COVID-19.

After defeating the Eagles in Durham last week, 79-63, the Aggies defense led the way in this matchup causing Central to commit 24 turnovers.

“Defense wins championships,” Head Basketball Coach Will Jones said. “We were able to get some stops down the stretch, and Kam [Langley] made a heck of a play there to help us get a win. Central was prepared and fought, and I have to give my hat off to coach (LeVelle) Moton and their team.”

Senior Kameron Langley finished with 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds. He also added two steals which put him at a tie for most career steals at N.C. A&T along with Phillip Allen at 225 steals.

Junior forward Webster Filmore and senior guard Kwe Parker also finished in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Aggies improve to 11-10 overall and 7-1 in the Mid Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and are the southern division champions for the regular season. Norfolk State University won the northern division of the MEAC.

N.C. A&T now has to set its sights on the MEAC tournament which is set to be March 10th-13th. They’re entering as the No.1 seed in the southern division meaning the team will have a bye until the semi-final round of the tournament.

It’s been since 2013 that the men’s team went on to win the MEAC and participate in the NCAA basketball tournament.

In their final season in the MEAC, the Aggies look to bring home their 17th conference title before they depart for the Big South next season.