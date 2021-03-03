10 Powerful female characters

The female characters mentioned below represent to the world the intelligence and powerfulness that women possess. These characters broke barriers and thrived when facing difficult challenges. Showing that women are extraordinary. March is Women’s History Month where women that have shared their talents with society are celebrated.

Katherine Johnson, Hidden Figures (2016)

The Hidden figure character was based on a true NASA Employee Katherine Johnson who was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson. Johnson is a American mathematician whose calculations of orbital mechanics were critical to the success of the first and subsequent U.S. crewed spaceflights. She was able to fight through racism and sexism to become the leader she was meant to be.

Commander Melissa Lewis, The Martian (2015)

Melissa Lewis [Jessica Castain] is the commander on a mission to Mars. By taking on this large role, she has several people counting on her to be a responsible leader. Lewis accepts the challenge and begins making difficult decisions to ensure the safety of the entire crew on their journey. She communicates with her crew effectively and includes their suggestions. Lewis may not have been the film’s main character, but she showed that she was a confident and powerful leader.

O-Ren Ishii, Kill Bill (2003-04)

O-Ren Ishii [Uma Thurman] is one tough cookie. Her childhood contributed to her being one of the top assassins. Her intelligence, wit and charming ways have the ability to silence men with one-word. Her determination and thirst for revenge make her a force to be reckoned with. When provoked, she fights back hard. She is fearless, confident and POWERFUL. She is a challenge and she will test anyone.

Katniss Everdeen, The Hunger Games (2012-15)

Katniss Everdeen [Jennifer Lawrence] began in the series as a scared girl that desperately set out to protect her sister and survive. She quickly becomes a powerful symbol who brings about revolution according to watchmojo.com. She is known for her archery skills, courage and determination to succeed. Everdeen follows her own path, while occasionally seeking guidance when needed. She refuses to back down from a challenge. She is a remarkably strong-minded leader to those under her command.

Kathryn Bennett, Air Force One (1997)

Kathryn Bennett [Glenn Close] has to take charge after the President and his family are taken, hostage. She must resolve the issue while keeping the rest of the cabinet calm. She makes sufficient decisions without giving in to the wants of the terrorist. Bennett demonstrates loyalty, courageousness and great leadership abilities while under pressure. Her character is truly one to admire.

Miranda Bailey, Grey’s Anatomy (2005)

Miranda Bailey [Chandra Wilson] is one of the toughest residents in the surgical program at Seattle Grace Hospital. She worked her way up to being an attending surgeon and one of the most capable doctors at the hospital according to theculture.forharriet.com. She has been shown providing nurturing, support and advice to her colleagues.

Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman [Gal Gadot] surfaced to be a voice for females in a male-dominated superhero industry. She is a tough, sensitive and beautiful commanding force. She is driven to serve and protect mankind, carrying out her mission through several decades, according to golddery.com.

Celie, The Color Purple (1985)

Celie [Whoopie Goldberg] is an African American woman confronted with domestic violence, incest and poverty throughout her life. She began to find strength through other women which motivated her to stand up for herself, break the cycle of abuse, and escape from her abuser to live her life freely. Overcoming everything meant to keep her oppressed. She is the definition of a strong-willed woman.

Shuri, Black Panther (2018)

Shuri [Letitia Wright] is a technological genius at heart. She makes good use of the rare metal Vibranium to help her home country. She is always willing to make improvements to her inventions. Shuri is kind-spirited, sarcastic and full of humor. She is the chief science officer for Wakanda, which is a position she cherishes more than her royal status.

Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, Star Trek (1966-69)

Lieutenant Uhura [Nichelle Nichols] was an important part of the original series multicultural cast. She was the first character of African descent to be featured in a non-menial role on an American television show. She was the communications officer aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. The name “Uhura” was Swahili and she spoke the language fluently. She was a confident, capable, and complex human being. She continues to be one of Star Trek’s most popular characters.