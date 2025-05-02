‘Sinners’ cast and creators dive deep during virtual press conference

On April 5, a virtual press conference hosted by Warner Bros. Discovery brought together the cast and creative team behind Sinners, the latest film from acclaimed director Ryan Coogler. Moderated by film journalist Jacqueline Coley, the event featured stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Li Jun Li, Wunmi Mosaku, Omar Miller, Jayme Lawson, Miles Canton, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell.

Released on April 18, Sinners stormed the box office with a $48 million opening weekend and has since maintained strong momentum, bolstered by a rare 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have called it a modern-day thriller. The two-hour film follows twin brothers who return to their Mississippi hometown seeking a fresh start—only to discover an even greater evil awaits them. The story weaves suspense with cultural and generational themes.

During the press conference, audiences were given an inside look at the film’s creative process and character development.

For Coogler and Jordan, Sinners marks yet another collaboration. Jordan, who plays twins Smoke and Stack, previously worked with Coogler on Fruitvale Station, and has starred in most of his films since.

“This is the first movie I’ve done since directing my own film,” Jordan said. “It gave me more empathy for what Ryan has to go through day-to-day—the hats he has to wear, the places he has to be. I was able to be an extra set of eyes for him and anticipate his needs. It’s a mutual understanding. I can’t explain our nonverbal communication—it’s only gotten stronger over the years.”

Jordan, a California native, is no stranger to producing major films, having worked on Creed and Black Panther. Omar Miller, who plays Cornbread, praised Jordan’s intentionality in getting to know everyone on set.

Viewers have noted the film’s layered details and symbolism—especially the standout juke joint scene featuring Miles Canton’s character playing guitar. The moment fuses Black, Indigenous and Asian musical and dance influences, and has been widely praised for its cultural depth and inclusivity.

Canton, a 20-year-old making his acting debut, shared that he was encouraged to audition by singer H.E.R., whom he toured with at age 16.

Throughout the film, audiences are drawn to Annie and Mary—love interests of the twins—played by Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld. Annie is portrayed as a spiritual and fiercely protective woman, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Steinfeld and Mosaku discussed how the Mississippi Delta setting and immersive set design helped them connect with their roles.

“What I loved so much about the juke for Mary was that even though it was a new place for her, it felt like home,” Steinfeld said. “The way it was laid out—the stage, Smoke and Stack above, Annie in her corner, Mary just flowing through the space—it gave her a sense of belonging because of who was around her.”

The film also shines a light on a lesser-known part of Southern history: the Chinese American community in the Mississippi Delta. Viewers meet Grace and Bo Chow, a Chinese American couple integral to the juke’s founding.

“I wasn’t aware of the Chinese American population in the Delta,” said Li Jun Li. “What intrigued me during the audition process was that my character had a thick Southern accent. When we began researching, it was fascinating. Chinese Americans were the only people who could open grocery stores for both Black and white communities, and yet they also faced significant prejudice.”

To close the press event, Miller and Lawson reflected on Coogler’s collaborative approach and how it shaped their experience on set.

“The way Ryan set the tone, it felt like we could bring our stories with us as he shared his,” Lawson said. “We found a freedom we don’t often get to tap into because he trusted us with his brainchild. He wasn’t overly precious about it—it was a gift he was willing to share every day.”

Nearly two weeks after its release, Sinners continues to generate buzz and critical acclaim. It’s a must-watch film that rewards repeat viewings to fully appreciate its rich storytelling and layered symbolism.