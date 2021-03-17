Ncat Women’s Golf season returns after a year Hiatus

N.C. A&T Women’s Golf Team participated in their first stroke-play tournament of the season last week at the River Landing Golf Course hosted by UNC Wilmington.

The Aggies finished 12th at the tournament at 64 over 928. East Carolina University won the tournament and schools such as East Tennessee State University, James Madison, and Rutgers all finished in the top five

Junior, Christyn Carr led the Aggies with an 11 over 227 at River Landing and tied for 44th individually at the tournament. In my sit-down with Carr, she explained to me how a typical golf tournament works.

“For most of the events we play a practice round to see the course and get a feel for it and then the next two days we compete,” Carr said. “The first day of the tournament we play two rounds of golf which is 36 holes and then the last day we play one round of golf which is 18 holes, 72 holes in total for 3 days. We typically take five girls and after each round, the top four scores are added together for our team score.”

Senior Madison Harriman finished the tournament 17 over 233 and tied with teammate Jayla Rodgers (Sophomore) for 54th.

“This tournament was a lot better than the first one we played this season,” Harriman said. “With us coming off that year break due to Covid 19 it took us a while to get back into the swing of things literally and metaphorically. By the end of the season, I believe we’ll be a threat to all the other schools we’re competing against this season.”

Last March while at a tournament in Florida the Golf season came to an abrupt end due to Covid- 19. This kept the Aggies out of play for an entire year because all tournaments in the fall were canceled.

“Thankfully golf is already a pretty socially distant sport so there haven’t been too many changes when it comes to competing, in regards to Covid,” Carr said. “Some tournaments require us to play with our own team whereas normally we are each paired with different teams. However, before we go to every event we have to make sure we get tested to be all cleared to play and we take the necessary precautions to stay safe.”

The Aggies have three more Tournaments lined up for the season with the next one being the Black Colleges Golf Coaches Association Invitational in Raleigh, N.C at the end of the month.

“I think we have some really good events lined up for this season with some strong competition so it will be challenging for sure but we are up to it and I look forward to finishing the season with a win,” Carr said. “We are about to make the move to the Big South next semester so this will be great for us to get acclimated to the rising competition.”