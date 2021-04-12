NCAT+Volleyball+heads+to+Nebraska+for+NCAA+Tournament

The N.C. A&T Volleyball team landed in Omaha,Nebraska over the weekend as they prepare to face Rice University in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Wednesday.

The Aggies will go into the NCAA tournament on an 11-match winning streak.

Last week, the Aggies defeated Coppin State and claimed their first-ever Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) tournament title, after falling short five times prior.

Team Captain senior Edie Brewer posted 58 assists, 23 kills and 26 digs in the two tournament matches and earned the outstanding performer award.

Juniors Fatimah Shabazz and Shaylyn Hall joined Brewer in the All-Tournament team as both ladies combined for 21 kills and 10 blocks.

I sat down with the reigning two-time MEAC Player of the Year about their recent accomplishment and what made this year’s team so special.

“It’s such a surreal experience,” Brewer said. “When I was recruited we were building a program and to see us four years later as conference champions is just amazing. This team’s resilience is unmatched and we just continued to play for each other all season.”

This year’s tournament will be shortened to 48 teams instead of 64 due to the fall season being moved to the spring. However, Brewer believes this worked out in the Aggies’ favor because their opening-round opponent won’t be the No.1 seed.

“With us being in a weaker conference we automatically play the best team first like how it is in men’s and women’s basketball,” Brewer said. “ We’re excited that it’s a shorter bracket because we have genuine hope that we can make a run and compete against schools like Minnesota and Nebraska further in the tournament.”

Furthermore, The Rice Owls are 16-5 on the season and went 12-0 in the Western Division of Conference-USA but also, they fell short in their conference championship.

In the Aggies final season in the MEAC, the Aggies finished on top, now they look to sketch their name in history and bring home the national title.

The opening game is set to air Wednesday, April 14th at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN 3.