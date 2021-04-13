5 local things to do in GSO for African American Women’s Fitness Month

Heart disease, stroke and cancer are among the leading causes of death among African American women in America. April is recognized as National African American Women’s Fitness Month. It was established in 2006 to raise awareness about the leading health issues targeting African American women.

Listed below are several opportunities that are taking place throughout the Triad area for the community to partake and get involved in.

1. Food & Yoga at SouthEnd

The SouthEnd Brewing Company usually hosts a Food & Flow Yoga morning session on Sundays. Led by integrative dietician Sheri Vettel, the course aims to bring a course to the community that allows people to relax and unwind.

The yoga session is designed with stretching, gentle movements and relaxation of the mind that is suitable for all levels. Following the yoga session, a specialty menu is provided to attendees for them to order from at an additional cost. Aside from the menu, a complimentary mimosa is provided to all that attend.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance online. All guests are asked to bring their own mats and other necessary items such as towels, blocks and water bottles to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Guests are also asked to wear facial coverings during the entire class to ensure to meet the covid guidelines.

2. Afro-Rhythms Dance Class

Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) is hosting an Afro-Rhythms Dance class in LeBauer Park. Presented by Dance Project, the program aims to bring professional dance instruction to the community. Dance Project is a nonprofit organization located in downtown Greensboro. Their goal is to provide opportunities to train, perform and collaborate with artists, students and people in the community.

The class is taught by choreographer Milanda McGinnis. It is a high-energy class that aims to bring movement and creativity into the everyday workout routine. Their goal is to promote a culturally genuine experience to all participants regardless of experience level.

The program is free and open to the public. It is a recurring event that will run through the month of May. Participants may register online for the class by visiting the GDPI Website for more information.

3. RockBox Rocks Kickboxing

GDPI Wellness is also hosting a kickboxing workout session. Presented by RockBox Fitness, the class aims to inspire and encourage the importance of living a healthy lifestyle in a creative and interactive way.

RockBox Fitness is more than a fitness gym. It is a community of devoted individuals that aim to help others become the best version of themselves. The class will be held at Center City Parks at Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. It is free and open to the public but preregistration is recommended to ensure that covid guidelines are met.

There are multiple sign-up dates, so be sure to visit their website for registration and more details.

4. Yoga at Natty Greene’s Downtown

Natty Greene’s Brewing Company is a local pub and brewery in downtown Greensboro. The brewery was established in 2004 and named after Nathaneal Greene, a military commander during the American Revolution.

The class is usually led by Kim Lippe every Sunday and is held in the private event space on the third floor of the building. To ensure to limit the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to bring their own mat or towel and be sure to wear a face-covering the entire class.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and has multiple dates. Tickets for the class are $6 and can be purchased online. Visit their website to view the various dates and learn more about Natty Greene’s.

5. Natty Greene’s Run Club

Beginning in 2018, Natty Greene’s Run Club was established as a fun and welcoming opportunity for people in the community to stay active and involved.

The Run Club is open to people of all abilities. Whether you are a walker, runner, sprinter, newbie or veteran, the club is a great way to stay active in the community. The club is open for families to bring kids and pets. There are several different routes that are open for participants to take varying in length and difficulty.

The club meets every Wednesday at Natty Greene’s at 6:15 p.m. for sign-in and participants take off from there. Visit Natty Greene’s Run Club Facebook page to follow the announcements regarding the club.