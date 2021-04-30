5 Ice Cream and Fro-Yo Shops to try in GSO

Now that we are rolling into the summer months and have been enjoying these warm sunny days lately, what’s a better way to spend these days than to go out and grab a cool, sweet treat. There is a wide variety of ice cream and frozen yogurt shops in Greensboro that N.C. A&T students can try.

Below are five of the top ice cream and frozen yogurt shops to visit in the GSO area.

1. Lucha Libre Ice Cream

The name for Lucha Libre comes from a Spanish phrase that means “freestyle wrestling.” This ice cream shop has a wrestling theme, which can be seen in the names of the menu items and the shop’s décor.

Located in Fanta City International Shopping Center, the shop is most known for its detailed and unique creations such as:

Smackdowns : a milkshake with their signature churro loop.

Lucha Mania : a cup of ice cream with a shot of gourmet Arabic espresso, topped with whipped cream and churro bites.

Legends: ice cream and a popsicle of any flavor with a Lucha waffle cookie.

Local resident Sydney Gossweiler describes this as a great place to spend time with friends and highly recommends Lucha Libre for anyone in the Greensboro area.

“They have so many sweet treats to choose from,” Gossweiler said. “It’s a danger zone for people like me who have a major sweet tooth.”

Lucha Libre is the perfect place for family and friends to come together and enjoy themselves. The shop is open seven days a week; Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

You can view more about Lucha Libre Ice Cream via Instagram and Facebook for information about upcoming events and new flavor updates.

2. Ozzie’s Ice Cream

Located at 3712 Old Battleground Road, Ozzie’s Ice Cream Shop is a family-friendly environment for all to enjoy their variety of Hershey’s and Blue Bell ice cream.

The shop is also known for its homemade waffle cones, floats and sundaes. Some of their signature creations include:

Mint Madness : mint moose tracks ice cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, a cherry and Andes mints.

Moose vs. Monkey : chocolate moose tracks ice cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, a cherry and a banana.

Cookie Monster: milk and cookies ice cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, a cherry and an Oreo on the top.

The shop also has a rewards program for its guests. The more you visit, the more rewards you receive. The rewards usually include free waffle cones, free single scoop, free t-shirts and more.

They are usually open Monday through Thursday from 1-9 p.m. and are open until 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

More about the shop and their rewards program can also be found on Ozzie’s website, and to stay up to date on specials and events, you can also find them on Instagram and Facebook.

3. La Super Michoacana

For over 25 years, La Super Michoacana has aimed to create magical and unforgettable moments for local residents and visitors. The ice cream shop sells ice cream, milkshakes, shaved ice, smoothies and so much more.

The shop is known for its wide variety of exclusive and innovative flavors such as lemon, grape, strawberry, chocolate, avocado, mango with chile or chamoy, pineapple, cheese and so many more. They also have a selection of healthier flavors that consist of fresh fruit and vegetable juices.

Located at 3821 West Gate City Blvd., La Super Michoacana is usually open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can view more about La Super Michoacana and their services by visiting their official website, Instagram and Facebook pages.

4. Whit’s Frozen Custard

Voted the best frozen custard in the triad area, Whit’s Frozen Custard has a variety of options and flavors that are suitable and enjoyable for all its customers. Besides serving classic chocolate and vanilla flavors, they offer vegan, sugar-free and gluten-free options as well.

Whit’s has weekly specials to highlight one of their exclusive flavors. Their most flavor of the week is usually Cookie Monster, a vanilla custard mixed in with crushed cookies n’ crème, chocolate chip cookie dough and swirls of chocolate syrup.

Along with Flavor of the Week, Whit’s also has a “Whittie of the Month.” A “Whittie” is simply an ice cream sandwich made with two freshly baked cookies and premium custard in between.

For more information about Whit’s Frozen Custard, you can visit the shop’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

5. Feeney’s Frozen Yogurt Bar

Feeney’s is the first self-serve yogurt bar in North Carolina. Owner Colleen Hodges and her family opened the yogurt bar in February 2010. Hodges loved eating yogurt and wanted to share the joy it brought her with the Greensboro community. Her goal was to introduce the city to many different flavors of yogurt.

Known for their flavors such as Butterbeer, Butterfinger, Salt Caramel Pretzel and Peppermint Bark just to name a few, the shop has an endless number of flavors and toppings for all to enjoy.

Feeney’s 8 is an ice cream option for those looking for a healthier choice. Feeney’s 8 is only 8 calories per ounce, contains no artificial flavors and is diabetic and lactose tolerant for most. Some of the flavors include White Chocolate Almond, Mocha, Chocolate Cookies n Cream, Pumpkin Pie, S’mores and French Vanilla Cappuccino.

Each Monday, the shop offers a waffle cone special that allows customers to fill their cup with as much yogurt as they want for only $3.

Feeny’s encourages college students to come to enjoy frozen yogurt each Thursday. With a valid student ID, college students receive a 20 percent discount. In addition to this discount, customers can receive a 10% discount each time they visit, with Feeney’s app.

Located at 1603 New Garden Rd., Feeney’s is open every day from 1-9 p.m. These promotional deals along with additional information about the shop and their services can be found via Feeney’s website, Instagram and Facebook pages.