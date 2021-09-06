The Council Of Presidents and the Office of Student Activities hosts the Org500

N.C. A&T Council of Presidents and the Office of Student Activities hosted the Org500, student organization fair in the Obermeyer Parking lot. This afforded students the opportunity to learn and discover the many different organization’s campus has to offer.

The Council of Presidents is the liaison between the university and the student organizations on campus. Each semester they host the student organization fair to not only make students aware of the opportunities on campus, but also for students to engage with networking opportunities amongst each other.

The organizations vary greatly in interests, academics and culture. There were over 100 organizations in attendance, while many were put on the waitlist due to the limited capacity of the parking lot.

Students were thrilled to see the organization fair back in person this year including Sophomore, Jaden Goodman. Goodman spent his first year on campus during the height of the pandemic. He says he is glad the school is making an effort to have more in person events this year for the students to partake in safely.

“It is really hard with COVID-19 and many other things going on to get in touch with all of these organizations,” Goodman said. “For basically a whole year I didn’t know half of these organizations existed. This was such an awesome event. There’s music, there’s giveaways, this is just so awesome.”

Senior Taylor Mitchell also expressed how important this year’s event is for the students on campus. Mitchell is currently the President of the Earth and Environmental Science Club, an organization she’s been in since her freshman year.

“A lot of students haven’t gotten that full A&T experience yet because COVID-19 has made so many restrictions,” Mitchell said. “I think with events like this, we really can be out here as safely as possible and really be in this community.”

Senior Karen Joyner agrees that the organization fair is all about discovering what the A&T community has to offer. Joyner is the Historian for the Alpha Phi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“A lot of clubs have a really great community around them,” Joyner said. “It is really all about exploring everything A&T has to offer.”

In addition to the many clubs and organizations in attendance, the Office of Student Activities announced the upcoming line up for this year’s Homecoming (GHOE) Concert. The theme for this year’s concert is #ComebackSzn and will be featuring several artists including Roddy Ricch, MoneyBagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign with special appearances from Flipp Dinero and Erica Banks.

The concert will take place during the week of homecoming, on Wed., Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Gospel Concert lineup was also announced and the theme is Festival of Praise. It will feature Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Anthony Brown and Koryn Hawthorne. There will also be a performance by the award winning N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir.

The Gospel Concert will also take place during the week of homecoming on Sun., Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets for both events are available online through the Ticketmaster website.

If students missed the organization fair in person, they can attend the virtual session on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 6-8 p.m. Students can visit 1891connect for more information and to register for the event.