With Virgo season being among us, we thought it would be fitting to honor some of the world’s famous black Virgos. Virgo season begins on Aug. 23 and ends on Sep. 22.

Keke Palmer – (Aug. 26)

Actress, singer, and TV personality, Lauren Keyana “Keke” Palmer, is known for being in Akeelah and the Bee and Joyful Noise. Born Aug. 26, Keke is a true Virgo.

Idris Elba (Sep. 6)

Talented London native, Idris Elba, possesses a work ethic that is sure to fit the Virgo placement. Known for his acting in Luther, Thor and Suicide Squad, Elba is a talented actor and also participates in music from time to time.

Chris Tucker – (Aug. 31)

Born on Aug. 31, comedian and actor Chris Tucker is known for his roles in the Friday saga, Rush Hour saga and Money Talks.

Zendaya – (Sep. 1)

With the organized, calm and collected personality, the multifaceted rising icon comes as no surprise as a Virgo. The actress, dancer and singer from Oakland, California, is the main character of Emmy winning show Euphoria and appears in Spider-Man movies.

Beyoncé Knowles (Sep. 4)

One of the most famous Virgos in the world, Beyoncé Knowles was born Sep. 4 in the middle of the season. Virgos are known to be perfectionists and Beehive fans can attest to the fact that Beyoncé seems to be. Of the many hit songs of hers, some include “Formation”, “Single Ladies” and “Feelin’ Myself”.

Michael Jackson (Aug. 29)

The legend, Michael Jackson, falls in this zodiac season being born on Aug. 29. Although this icon passed away in 2009, Jackson still lives on through his music and his fans. Some of his many hits include “Billie Jean”, “Thriller” and “Smooth Criminal”.

Kobe Bryant (Aug. 23)

The basketball phenomenon Kobe Bryant was born on the first day of the Virgo season, Aug. 23. His legendary work ethic and soul make it easy to accept his Virgo placement. Lost Feb. 2020, Bryant still is remembered every day.

Taraji P. Henson (Sep. 11)

Born Sep. 11, Howard alumni and previous Aggie student, the actress appears on Empire, Hidden Figures and Baby Boy to name a few of the many films and series she has acted in.

Tyler Perry – (Sep. 13)

An inspiration to the black community, Tyler Perry was born on Sep. 13. The black playwright, actor, screenwriter, producer, and director is known for his role as Madea changed the world of plays and movies in his prime.

Jada Pinkett Smith (Sept 18)

Jada Pinkett Smith is an actress, musician, talk show host and businesswoman. She is known for her roles in A Different World, The Matrix movies, and her Facebook-based talk show The Red Table Talk.

Lil Yachty – (Aug. 23)

Miles McCollum, Lil Yatchy, was born at the beginning of Virgo season on Aug. 23. Yatchy is known for his breakout single “One Night”.

Playboi Carti – (Sep. 13)

Atlanta native rapper, Playboi Carti, was born as Jordan Carter. Carti was born on Sep. 13. Some of the hit songs include “Woke Up Like This” and “Magnolia”.

Wiz Khalifa – (Sep. 8)

Rapper and singer Wiz Khalifa was born on Sep. 8. Born in North Dakota, Khalifa moved his way into fame in the early 2000s making songs such as “Black and Yellow” and “Roll Up”.

Moneybagg Yo – (Sep. 22)

Known for the hits “Said Sum”, “Wockiesha” and “Time Today”, DeMario White Jr, Moneybagg Yo, was born on Sep. 22.

2 Chainz – (Sep. 12)

Tauheed Epps, known by stage name 2 Chainz, is a rapper from College Park, Georgia. 2 Chainz albums include Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and So Help Me God!