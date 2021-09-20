N.C. A&T Men’s Basketball Team gets selected for Legacy Classic showcase

It was announced this month that N.C. A&T’s Men’s Basketball team has been selected as one of the four HBCU teams for the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic showcase.

This showcase will be held at the Prudential Center on December 18, 2021, in Newark, New Jersey. The match-ups feature Howard University vs. N.C. A&T and Hampton University vs. North Carolina Central University competing in a doubleheader. This event will also be aired on TNT.

Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, previously named the Hoop Dreams Classic, was launched in 2020 by actor and producer Michael B. Jordan. Turner Sports and Invesco QQQ are partnering with Jordan, WME Sports (the sports division of WME, an Endeavor Company), Scouts Sports and Entertainment (a division of Horizon media), and Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE).

Michael B. Jordan, who is also a Newark native, shows that he is committed to providing change to the community and is presenting this showcase to acknowledge the value of education, community, and Black colleges. The ultimate goal is to showcase four basketball programs, all while highlighting HBCUs.

In addition to the basketball game, the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic will also present an immersive cultural experience that accentuates HBCU life and culture elements, including live musical performances, a band showcase, and college and career opportunities.

“It’s an honor to be one of the HBCUs chosen for this showcase. As the top HBCU in the world, we just want to go out there and represent N.C. A&T to the best of our ability,” Senior Kameron Langley said. “The meaning behind this showcase is to show recognition to HBCUs and emphasize that you can stand out at an HBCU just as much as you can at any other institution.”

There aren’t many events that are solely focused on celebrating HBCU life and culture. This event alone helps to bring substantial possibilities to young men and women who strive to combine excellence in athletics and academics.

Tickets for the basketball section of the showcase are available now to the general public, starting at $25 via Ticketmaster.com, Prucenter.com/Legacy-Classic, and Prudential Center’s Box office.

Part of the proceeds from this showcase will go towards the local Newark community and support organizations focused on advancing the Black education institutions.

More events like this should be created with hopes to highlight all HBCUs and give them the recognition that they deserve. HBCUs carry student-athletes with an immense amount of talent, and it’s important that the world gets to see.

The basketball team is excited about this opportunity and is anticipating their match-up against Howard University. The team is ready to show the world why N.C. A&T is the No. 1 HBCU in the world and is ready for Big South competition.