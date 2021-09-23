The+Village+Mentoring+Inc.+approaches+fifth+year+anniversary

The Village Mentoring Inc. is heading into its fifth year of operation since being founded on Dec. 10, 2016, by N.C. A&T alumnus, Trevor Rudd. This year is the largest class of members the Village Mentoring has ever accepted.

“This year we have 50 people in our organization,” Rudd said. It’s been rather tough at times, to see the willingness of people wanting to be here, and wanting to serve, it’s been a great experience.”

Every year, students from N.C. A&T joins the all-male African-American organization to lead, mentor or seek guidance as a mentee. One of their known programs is the Freshman Huddle, a bridge program created for incoming college freshmen.

With the help of Rudd, the organization’s e-board and president, Rodricus Neely, they created their theme for the year: “Making it Matter.” However, their tagline is “To be Legendary” emphasizing the increased membership of their organization while maintaining a greater community impact.

“It is [community events] going to be big and it is going to be better, but we [The Village Mentoring] want to make sure that we do not lose the impact that we have on people,” Neely said. “We want to make sure that our impact is genuine wherever we go.”

The organization currently has virtual, in-person and hybrid academic programs for support and mentorship from the organization’s members.

The program provided different options for students and mentors to accommodate for the schedules of all parties which includes parents, mentees and mentors. Rudd explains the set time given between parents, mentees and mentors.

“Each one of the guys [Village Mentoring mentors] gets a chance to work with the parents and the students to create their own flexible schedule,” Rudd said. “They meet with them twice a week for about an hour each.

The organization is active in providing volunteer opportunities while inspiring African-American males to achieve more. While the organization aims to focus its time on helping males form elementary school to college in low-end communities, they do it to serve as a brotherhood.

Members hold each other accountable and inspire others to lead and give back to their community like Neely, who wants to prepare everyone that comes through the Village Mentoring to be confident and know that they are capable of achieving anything.

“We are trying to prepare everyone that comes through the Village to know and understand who you are and that you can be a leader in this world, no matter your skin color,” Neely said.

If interested in more justice initiatives, SGA stands in solidarity with the Greensboro Justice Coalition initiative, “Mondays for Marcus.” Every Monday, people gather at the City of Greensboro Melvin Municipal Office Building at noon in memory of Marcus Smith, an African-American victim of police brutality.

For more information about the Village Mentoring Inc., their personal website provides information on upcoming events and other service opportunities.