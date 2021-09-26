N.C. A&T wins in dominant fashion against N.C. Central

N.C. A&T beat N.C. Central 37-14 in their first home game in two years. The Aggies started the game strongly and did not look back.

The Aggie’s offensive game plan was simple, run the ball. This plan worked as the offense found a way to put up 27 points in the first half.

Jah-Maine Martin and Kashon Baker made huge impacts in the backfield giving Central’s defense problems all night.

The Aggie’s made plays on the defensive side of the ball as well. Linebacker Jacob Roberts was able to block a punt that was returned for a Touchdown.

Late in the 4th quarter, the secondary was able to make a play and get an interception to seal the deal.

As for Central, it seemed like their offense could never get anything going consistently. Their offensive line did not protect the quarterback well, which gave him no time to make good decisions in the pocket.

The Aggies getting their first win of the season, especially against a rival team, is a good way to bounce back from their 0-2 start to the season.

N.C. A&T’s next game will be at home versus Robert Morris at 1 p.m. This will be their first Big South Conference game of the season.